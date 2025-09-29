Ensign Energy Services Inc. – Increases and extends existing credit facility to enhance financial flexibility

CALGARY, AB, Sept. 29, 2025 /CNW/ – Ensign Energy Services Inc. (“Ensign” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce the successful renewal and expansion of its Credit Facility, reinforcing its commitment to disciplined financial stewardship and strategic growth.

The new committed three-year term Credit Facility totals $950.0 million, maturing on September 29, 2028. This facility will be used to repay the remainder of the Company’s existing Term Facility, streamlining its capital structure and positioning Ensign for continued operational excellence. The Credit Facility does not have mandatory repayments or reductions in availability as long as the Company remains in compliance with its covenants.

The enhanced facility provides increased liquidity going forward and flexibility to support Ensign’s global operations and capitalize on emerging opportunities across its core markets.

The Term Facility and amended Credit Facility agreement will be made available on www.sedarplus.com.

Cautionary Statements on Forward-looking Information

Certain statements in this news release constitute forward-looking statements or information (collectively referred to herein as “forward-looking statements”) within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the words “believe”, “anticipate”, “expect”, “plan”, “estimate”, “target”, “continue”, “could”, “intend”, “may”, “potential”, “predict”, “should”, “will”, “objective”, “project”, “forecast”, “goal”, “guidance”, “outlook”, “effort”, “seeks”, “schedule” or expressions of a similar nature suggesting future outcome or statements regarding an outlook.

These forward-looking statements are subject to, and may be affected by, numerous risks and uncertainties, some of which are beyond Ensign’s control. Risks that could cause or contribute to these differences include the factors described in Ensign’s public reports and filings, which are available under Ensign’s profile at www.sedarplus.com. The forward-looking statements contained herein are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking information contained herein is provided as at the date hereof and Ensign does not undertake update, correct or revise any forward-looking statements as a result of any new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable law.

About Ensign

Ensign is a global leader in oilfield services, headquartered out of Calgary, Alberta, operating in Canada, the United States and internationally. We are one of the world’s top land-based drilling and well servicing contractors serving crude oil, natural gas, and geothermal operators. Our premium services include contract drilling, directional drilling, underbalanced and managed pressure drilling, rental equipment and well servicing. Please visit our website at www.ensignenergy.com.

Ensign’s Common Shares are publicly traded though the facilities of the Toronto Stock Exchange under the trading symbol ESI.

