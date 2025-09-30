Berkshire in talks to buy Occidental’s OxyChem for about $10 billion, WSJ reports

The potential sale of the OxyChem unit, which supplies products used in sectors such as medical care, food security and construction, would add to a series of divestitures the U.S. oil and gas producer has pursued in recent years.
Occidental, in which Berkshire is already the largest shareholder, has grappled with a heavy debt load, a legacy of its $55 billion acquisition of Anadarko Petroleum in 2019, when it outbid rival Chevron to secure shale oilfields in Texas.
Anadarko’s nearly a quarter-million acres in the Permian Basin hold oil and gas deposits that can produce output for decades using low-cost drilling techniques.
Occidental’s $12 billion acquisition of privately held U.S. shale oil producer CrownRock last year significantly increased the company’s debt load, which stood at $23.34 billion at the end of June.
The OxyChem unit generated $2.42 billion in revenue in the first two quarters of 2025.
