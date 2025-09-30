Topaz acquires Montney royalty assets for $71.7 MM – Acquisition Summary

Acquisition Announcement
-
Company: Topaz Energy Corp. (TSX: TPZ)
-
Transaction: Entered into definitive agreements with Tourmaline Oil Corp.
-
Details:
-
Acquiring gross overriding royalty interests on ~134,000 gross acres in NEBC Montney.
-
Over 65% of the land is undeveloped.
-
Includes ~410 future tier-one Montney drilling locations with multi-zone upside.
-
Aligns Topaz with Tourmaline’s long-term Montney growth strategy.
-
-
Purchase Price: $71.7 million (cash, before adjustments).
-
Funding: Through existing credit facilities.
Financial Updates
-
Q3 2025 Results Release: November 3, 2025.
-
Earnings Call: November 4, 2025 at 9:00 a.m. MST (11:00 a.m. EST).
About Topaz
-
Focus: Royalty and infrastructure energy company.
-
Strategy:
-
Generate free cash flow growth.
-
Deliver reliable, sustainable dividends.
-
Strong partnership with Tourmaline, Canada’s largest natural gas producer.
-
Pursues acquisitions from other high-quality energy companies.
-
-
Listing: Common shares trade on the TSX under TPZ.
-
Index: Included in the S&P/TSX Composite Index.