BOE Report

Topaz acquires Montney royalty assets for $71.7 MM – Acquisition Summary

Acquisition Announcement

  • Company: Topaz Energy Corp. (TSX: TPZ)

  • Transaction: Entered into definitive agreements with Tourmaline Oil Corp.

  • Details:

    • Acquiring gross overriding royalty interests on ~134,000 gross acres in NEBC Montney.

    • Over 65% of the land is undeveloped.

    • Includes ~410 future tier-one Montney drilling locations with multi-zone upside.

    • Aligns Topaz with Tourmaline’s long-term Montney growth strategy.

  • Purchase Price: $71.7 million (cash, before adjustments).

  • Funding: Through existing credit facilities.

Financial Updates

  • Q3 2025 Results Release: November 3, 2025.

  • Earnings Call: November 4, 2025 at 9:00 a.m. MST (11:00 a.m. EST).

About Topaz

  • Focus: Royalty and infrastructure energy company.

  • Strategy:

    • Generate free cash flow growth.

    • Deliver reliable, sustainable dividends.

    • Strong partnership with Tourmaline, Canada’s largest natural gas producer.

    • Pursues acquisitions from other high-quality energy companies.

  • Listing: Common shares trade on the TSX under TPZ.

  • Index: Included in the S&P/TSX Composite Index.