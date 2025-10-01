Venezuela’s oil exports surpass 1 million bpd for first time since 2020, data shows

The September average stood 13% above the previous month and was up 39% from the same month last year.
About 84% of total exports last month went directly and indirectly to China, which remained the first destination for Venezuelan crude.
An authorization granted in late July by the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump to oil producer Chevron has allowed increased exports in recent months, with 108,000 bpd of Venezuelan crude shipped by Chevron to the U.S. in September, the data showed.
(Reporting by Marianna Parraga Editing by Nathan Crooks and David Goodman)