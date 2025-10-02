Alberta leads as proponent for West Coast pipeline

Alberta’s government, acting as proponent, will lead a technical advisory group of companies with Indigenous participants to advance a West Coast pipeline application.

With the advice and technical support of three major pipeline companies, Alberta’s government, acting as proponent, will develop and submit a formal application for a project of national significance to the Federal Major Projects Office under the Building Canada Act. Indigenous communities in Alberta and British Columbia are being engaged from Day 1. Indigenous co-ownership, partnership and perspectives will be critical to every stage of project development and execution.

The advisory group will undertake the early planning, technical assessment and application for an oil pipeline proposal to the northwest coast of British Columbia. When completed, the project will significantly increase market access to responsibly and ethically produced Canadian crude oil products.

“This project application is about more than a pipeline; it’s about unlocking Canada’s full economic potential. By doing this the right way from Day 1 with Indigenous partners and industry expertise, we will deliver a proposal that proves this project is undeniably in the national interest. Together, we are charting a path to secure Canada’s energy future for generations while bringing the world’s most ethically and responsibly produced energy to market.” Danielle Smith, Premier

The goal of this planning and pre-front end engineering and design work is to determine the general path and size of the pipeline, quantify costs, initiate early Indigenous engagement and partnership, and make the clear case that this pipeline is in the national interest. Alberta’s government will contribute $14 million to support early planning work including cost estimates, engagement and development of a credible proposal for federal consideration.

“We already see Canada as an energy powerhouse, and with the right infrastructure, moving toward superpower status is both realistic and achievable. Increased market access from Alberta to tidewater will scale Canada’s export markets and diversification, while supporting the federal government’s newly stated ambition of becoming an energy superpower.” Brian Jean, Minister of Energy and Minerals

Indigenous leadership and perspectives are essential to guiding major projects like this that will grow our economy, safeguard the environment and create lasting opportunities for Indigenous partners. Our engagement strategy will reflect the diversity of Indigenous governance structures and be tailored to reflect each community’s unique context. By bringing together innovation and technology with Indigenous perspectives and cultures, we are creating the conditions for meaningful dialogue and the right mix of expertise to shape a project that reflects shared values and priorities.

“This is about partnerships and building trust from Day 1 – ensuring Indigenous voices shape the decisions that affect their lands and futures. Alberta’s government is committed to respectful, transparent engagement that recognizes Indigenous communities as rights holders, leaders and owners in the prosperity we build together.” Rajan Sawhney, Minister of Indigenous Relations

“Fort McKay First Nation welcomes the opportunity to be engaged from the very beginning of this important project. True partnership means listening to Indigenous voices, respecting our lands and ensuring our people share in the benefits. By working together with government and industry, we can create opportunities that strengthen our communities, while showcasing the incredible potential of Alberta’s energy sector.” Chief Raymond Powder, Fort McKay First Nation

“The National Coalition of Chiefs has always said that oil and gas participation, including ownership opportunities, can be a way to drive economic reconciliation. We are happy that Alberta is leading an effort to get another pipeline to the West Coast, and we are especially happy that they have decided to engage with Indigenous nations in B.C. and Alberta right from the very beginning of the process.” Dale Swampy, president, National Coalition of Chiefs

The technical advisory group will include multiple industry participants, bringing expertise in engineering, construction, Indigenous relations and market demand. The groups efforts will be supervised by a panel that currently includes:

Larry Kaumeyer, deputy minister, Energy and Minerals (co-chair)

Alex Pourbaix, chair, Cenovus (co-chair)

Rajan Sawhney, Minister of Indigenous Relations

Hal Kvisle, energy industry executive

Roderick Graham, board director, AER

Chief Jim Boucher, AOE, C.B.H.F, Chair, President and Co-Founder, Saa Dene Group of Companies

Al Monaco, former president and chief executive officer at Enbridge

Corey Bieber, board director, Vermilion Energy

Chris Sankey, principal owner and president, Blackfish Enterprises

Dave Lamouche, president, Metis Settlements General Council

The project of national significance application process will explore all opportunities to deliver Alberta’s responsibly produced energy resources to market, while carefully assessing all aspects required to advance a northwest coastal crude oil pipeline.

Quick facts

The expected application submission to the Federal Major Projects Office is approximately spring of 2026.

The three companies participating in the technical advisory group are South Bow, Enbridge and Trans Mountain.

Canada has the fourth-largest proven oil reserves globally and is the fourth-largest global oil producer.

Net export receipts of crude oil have climbed from $6 billion in 2000 to $130 billion in 2024.

Additional infrastructure from Alberta’s oilsands to B.C.’s coast will ensure Alberta energy resources can contribute to meeting significant Asian demand from countries like Japan, Korea, China and India.

