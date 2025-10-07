Discount on Western Canada Select narrows

The discount on Western Canada Select to North American benchmark West Texas Intermediate futures narrowed on Tuesday.

WCS for November delivery in Hardisty, Alberta, settled at $10.60 a barrel under the U.S. benchmark WTI, according to brokerage CalRock, compared to Monday’s close of $10.75.

* Canadian crude oil production continues to rise. The oil-producing province of Alberta’s crude output was 4.2 million barrels per day in August, according to the Alberta Energy Regulator, the highest on record for that month.

* The WCS discount has remained at historically tight levels since the opening last year of the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion, which increased export capacity for Canadian oil.

* The Enbridge Mainline system — which transports oil from Alberta to various markets in Canada and the U.S. — is not apportioned for October due to less planned maintenance on the system. Apportionment is an industry term for when demand for pipeline space exceeds capacity.

* Oil prices steadied on Tuesday as investors weighed a smaller-than-expected increase to OPEC+ output in November against signs of a potential supply glut.

(Reporting by Amanda Stephenson in Calgary; Editing by Sahal Muhammed)