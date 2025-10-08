BOE Report

Lycos Energy sells Alberta assets for $60 MM – Disposition Summary

Transaction Overview

Assets Sold

  • Production: ~940 barrels of oil per day (bbl/d)

  • Reserves:

    • Proved Developed Producing (PDP): 395 Mbbl (per Sproule Associates Ltd., Dec 31, 2024)

    • Total Proved (1P): 2,326 Mbbl

    • Proved + Probable (2P): 3,070 Mbbl

  • Drilling Locations: 21.0 net booked drilling locations

Valuation Metrics

  • 3.4× annualized net operating income

  • $63,830 per flowing boe

  • $25.80 per boe (Proved reserves)

  • $19.54 per boe (Proved + Probable reserves)

Use of Proceeds

  • Debt Reduction: ~$9.0 million applied to reduce net debt to < $1.0 million.

  • Shareholder Distribution: ~$47.9 million returned to shareholders as a $0.90 per share Sale Dividend (treated as a return of capital).

  • Remainder: General corporate purposes and working capital.

Post-Sale Pro Forma

  • Production: ~1,700 boe/d (97% crude oil) in Central Alberta (Swimming, Wildmere, Viking Kinsella areas).

  • Net Debt: < $1.0 million

  • Credit Facility: $50.0 million (unchanged terms)

Advisors

  • Financial Advisor: National Bank Financial Inc. (NBF)

  • Legal Counsel: Stikeman Elliott LLP

  • Fairness Opinion: Provided by NBF, confirming transaction is fair from a financial standpoint.