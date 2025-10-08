Lycos Energy sells Alberta assets for $60 MM – Disposition Summary

Transaction Overview
Seller: Lycos Energy Inc.
Purchaser: Arm’s length third party (unnamed)
Transaction Type: Sale of certain assets located in the Lindbergh, Moose Lake, and Fishing Lake areas of Alberta
Consideration: $60.0 million cash, subject to customary closing adjustments
Agreement Date: October 7, 2025
Effective Date: September 1, 2025
Expected Closing: On or about October 15, 2025
Regulatory Approval: Subject to TSX Venture Exchange (TSX-V) approval as a Reviewable Transaction
- Press Release: Lycos Energy Inc. Announces $60.0 Million Asset Sale, Distribution of Proceeds to Shareholders and Normal Course Issuer Bid
Assets Sold
Production: ~940 barrels of oil per day (bbl/d)
Reserves:
Proved Developed Producing (PDP): 395 Mbbl (per Sproule Associates Ltd., Dec 31, 2024)
Total Proved (1P): 2,326 Mbbl
Proved + Probable (2P): 3,070 Mbbl
Drilling Locations: 21.0 net booked drilling locations
Valuation Metrics
3.4× annualized net operating income
$63,830 per flowing boe
$25.80 per boe (Proved reserves)
$19.54 per boe (Proved + Probable reserves)
Use of Proceeds
Debt Reduction: ~$9.0 million applied to reduce net debt to < $1.0 million.
Shareholder Distribution: ~$47.9 million returned to shareholders as a $0.90 per share Sale Dividend (treated as a return of capital).
Remainder: General corporate purposes and working capital.
Post-Sale Pro Forma
Production: ~1,700 boe/d (97% crude oil) in Central Alberta (Swimming, Wildmere, Viking Kinsella areas).
Net Debt: < $1.0 million
Credit Facility: $50.0 million (unchanged terms)
Advisors
Financial Advisor: National Bank Financial Inc. (NBF)
Legal Counsel: Stikeman Elliott LLP
-
Fairness Opinion: Provided by NBF, confirming transaction is fair from a financial standpoint.