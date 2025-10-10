Discount on Western Canada Select widens

The discount on Western Canada Select to North American benchmark West Texas Intermediate futures widened on Friday.

WCS for November delivery in Hardisty, Alberta, settled at $10.65 a barrel under the U.S. benchmark WTI, according to brokerage CalRock, compared to Thursday’s close of $10.60.

* The WCS discount has been tight this month, contrary to the typical seasonal pattern that usually sees the discount widen after the end of the summer driving season.

* Canadian crude oil production continues to rise. The oil-producing province of Alberta’s crude output was 4.2 million barrels per day in August, according to the Alberta Energy Regulator, the highest on record for that month.

* Brent and U.S. crude futures fell more than $2 a barrel, or more than 3%, on Friday as U.S. President Donald Trump’s threat to impose increased tariffs on China cast a shadow over the demand outlook in a market seen as over supplied.

(Reporting by Georgina McCartney in Houston; Editing by Sahal Muhammed)