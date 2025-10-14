Cardinal Energy Ltd. Announces Monthly Dividend for October

Calgary, Alberta–(Newsfile Corp. – October 14, 2025) – Cardinal Energy Ltd. (TSX: CJ) (“Cardinal” or the “Company“) confirms that our October dividend of $0.06 per common share will be paid on November 17, 2025 to shareholders of record on October 31, 2025. The Board of Directors of Cardinal has declared the dividend payable in cash. This dividend has been designated as an “eligible dividend” for Canadian income tax purposes.

About Cardinal Energy Ltd.

Cardinal is a Canadian oil and natural gas company with operations focused on low decline sustainable oil production in Western Canada.

