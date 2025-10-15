Discount on Western Canada Select narrows

The discount on Western Canada Select to North American benchmark West Texas Intermediate futures settled at $10.25 a barrel under the U.S. benchmark WTI on Wednesday, its narrowest differential since July.

WCS for November delivery in Hardisty, Alberta, narrowed from $10.30 a barrel on Tuesday, according to brokerage CalRock.

* The WCS discount typically widens after the summer driving season ends, but has seen a contrary pattern this year.

* October’s tight discount is being driven by supply impacts from seasonal maintenance in the Canadian oil sands, strong Asian buying, and strong demand from U.S. refineries, analysts say.

* Oil prices eased on Wednesday to a five-month low on escalating U.S.-China trade tensions and the International Energy Agency’s prediction of a supply surplus in 2026.

(Reporting by Amanda Stephenson in Calgary; Editing by Shreya Biswas)