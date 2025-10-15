Whitecap Resources Inc. confirms monthly dividend for October of $0.0608 per share and announces third quarter 2025 results conference call / webcast

CALGARY, AB, Oct. 15, 2025 /CNW/ – Whitecap Resources Inc. (“Whitecap”) (TSX: WCP) confirms that a cash dividend of Cdn. $0.0608 per common share in respect of October operations will be paid on November 17, 2025 to shareholders of record on October 31, 2025. This dividend is an eligible dividend for the purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada).

In addition, Whitecap announces that it intends to release its third quarter 2025 results after market close on Wednesday, October 22, 2025 and has scheduled a conference call and webcast to begin promptly at 9:00 am MT (11:00 am ET) on Thursday, October 23, 2025.

The conference call dial-in number is: 1-888-510-2154 or (403) 910-0389 or (437) 900-0527

A live audio webcast of the conference call will be accessible on Whitecap’s website at wcap.ca by selecting “Investors”, then “Presentations & Events”. Shortly after the live webcast, an archived version will be available.

About Whitecap

Whitecap Resources Inc. is a leading Canadian energy company committed to delivering reliable returns to shareholders through the responsible development of oil and natural gas assets in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. With a strong track record of profitable growth and a sustainable dividend, Whitecap delivers long-term value to investors, supported by investment-grade financial strength.

