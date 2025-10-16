Inclusive Energy Launches Integrated Equipment, Rig, and Financing Program to Maximize Existing Production From Existing Oil & Gas Assets

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
Calgary, Alberta — October 2025 — Inclusive Energy Ltd., one of Western Canada’s leading providers of oilfield equipment and capital solutions, has launched an integrated initiative to help producers maximize the value of existing assets — bringing together coordinated equipment, rig, and financing support under one program.
As many producers shift their focus from drilling new wells to optimizing production from existing fields, the cost and logistics of coordinating capital and field resources can be a challenge. Inclusive Energy’s integrated model bridges that gap — aligning equipment and rig availability with flexible financing solutions to enable faster, more efficient workover and optimization projects.
Equipment and Rig Support
Inclusive Energy provides access to an extensive inventory of surface and production equipment, including tanks, separators, treaters, and related field infrastructure.
Through partnerships with trusted rig operators, Inclusive also facilitates workover and service rig support, ensuring producers can efficiently mobilize the right equipment for each project.
“Workovers are where experience, equipment, and smart capital come together,” said Bilal Hydrie, President of Inclusive Energy. “By combining our equipment expertise with the capabilities of our rig partners, we’re helping producers bring existing wells back to life quickly and cost-effectively.”
Financing Support
Under this initiative, Inclusive Energy offers flexible capital structures designed for workovers, recompletions, and other production-enhancement projects.
Funding is available through term loans, production-linked repayment, or working-interest participation — allowing producers to optimize production before servicing debt. Inclusive also maintains a first right of refusal to supply required equipment, ensuring seamless coordination between financing and field execution.
“We’re not just lenders — we’re production partners,” said Mike Davidson, Operations Manager at Inclusive Energy. “By aligning repayment with production and coupling it with the right field equipment, we’re helping producers boost efficiency and profitability.”
About Inclusive Energy
Inclusive Energy Ltd. provides integrated equipment and capital solutions to Western Canada’s oil and gas producers. By combining flexible financing, field-ready inventory, and strategic partnerships, Inclusive supports operators in maximizing returns from existing assets.
📍 Head Office: 150 – 6th Avenue SW, Suite 5050, Calgary, Alberta
🌐 www.inclusivenergy.com
📞 403-444-6897
📧 sales@inclusivenergy.com
1000 BBL insulated frac tanks (coated and non-coated)
- Field ready – Clean and ready to go (60 available)
- Externally insulated with internal coating option
- Gauge boards
- Thief Hatch
- 16 oz design pressure
- Access ladders
- 1000 BBL Insulated Frac tanks exceed industry standards | Inclusive Energy
1000 BBL – Bilton Tanks (8 Available)
- New/Unused tanks
- Built for an MEG Energy battery facility
- Four insulated, partially coated tanks available
- Four non-insulated, partially coated tanks available
- Custom ladders & cages
- 1000 BBL New Bilton Storage Tanks | Inclusive Energy
1000 BBL – Brand New Custom Built (20 Available)
- Brand new – built in 2024
- External insulation
- Internal coating
- Envirovault
- 16 oz design pressure
- Fire Tube
- Access Ladder
- New 1000 BBL Production & Sales Tanks | Inclusive Energy
2000 BBL tanks (2 available)
- Lightly used
- Externally insulated – excellent shape
- Non-Coated
- Access ladder
- Located in Grande Prairie
- 2000 BBL Storage Tank – Insulated | Inclusive Energy
1100 BBL tanks – New/Unused (2 available)
- Originally built for BC Government
- Externally Insulated
- Custom horizontal build
- Ex Work – Crossfield, Alberta
- 1100 BBL Insulated Horizontal Storage Tanks | Inclusive Energy
750 BBL tanks – New/Unused (20 available)
- Externally insulated
- Fire Tubes
- Field ready
- Ex Work – Crossfield, Alberta
- 750 BBL production and sales tanks | Inclusive Energy LTD
750 BBL tanks (25 available)
- Lightly used
- Originally built for a tank farm
- Green painted exterior
- Ladder and cage
- Thief hatch
- Ex Work – Crossfield, Alberta
- 750 BBL Hot Pass Storage Tanks | Inclusive Energy
400 BBL – Fully Refurbished tanks (60 Available)
- New external insulation and elastomer coating
- New internal coating
- Gauge board and thief hatch
- Steam coil & access ladder
- 400 BBL Insulated Tanks – Refurbished 2024 | Inclusive Energy
400 BBL – Fully Refurbished double wall tanks (10 Available)
- Double wall
- New external insulation and elastomer coating
- New internal coating
- Gauge board and thief hatch
- 16oz design pressure
- Enviovault & access ladder
- Refurbished 400 BBL Double Wall Tanks | Inclusive Energy
400 BBL Refurbished White Tanks (50 available)
- New painted exterior
- Coated and uncoated option
- Guageboard
- Steam coil & thief hatch
- Access Ladder
- 400 BBL Refurbished Storage Tanks | Inclusive Energy
400 BBL Ex-Rental Tanks (20 available)
- Field ready
- Excellent condition
- Gauge boards
- Thief hatch
- Access ladder
- 400 BBL Storage Tanks (25) | Inclusive Energy
200 BBL Double Wall Tank (12 available)
- New external insulation
- New internal coating
- Gaugeboard
- Thief hatch
- Access ladder
- Refurbished 200 BBL Double Wall Potable Water Storage Tanks | Inclusive Energy
100 BBL Tanks – Fully Refurbished (6 available)
- New external insulation
- New internal coating
- Gauge board
- Thief Hatch
- 100 BBL DOUBLE WALL Storage Tank – INSULATED | Inclusive Energy
SOUR 84″ ID x 20 FT 285 psi Separator Package
Refurbished 48 inch Separator
48 inch Separator Package – Field Ready
30: OD x 10′-0 x 1335 PSI Well Headers Package
72 x 20ft 75psi Emulsion Treater 1mm BTU