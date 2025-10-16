BOE Report

Inclusive Energy Launches Integrated Equipment, Rig, and Financing Program to Maximize Existing Production From Existing Oil & Gas Assets

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Calgary, Alberta — October 2025 — Inclusive Energy Ltd., one of Western Canada’s leading providers of oilfield equipment and capital solutions, has launched an integrated initiative to help producers maximize the value of existing assets — bringing together coordinated equipment, rig, and financing support under one program.

As many producers shift their focus from drilling new wells to optimizing production from existing fields, the cost and logistics of coordinating capital and field resources can be a challenge. Inclusive Energy’s integrated model bridges that gap — aligning equipment and rig availability with flexible financing solutions to enable faster, more efficient workover and optimization projects.

Equipment and Rig Support

Inclusive Energy provides access to an extensive inventory of surface and production equipment, including tanks, separators, treaters, and related field infrastructure.
Through partnerships with trusted rig operators, Inclusive also facilitates workover and service rig support, ensuring producers can efficiently mobilize the right equipment for each project.

“Workovers are where experience, equipment, and smart capital come together,” said Bilal Hydrie, President of Inclusive Energy. “By combining our equipment expertise with the capabilities of our rig partners, we’re helping producers bring existing wells back to life quickly and cost-effectively.”

Financing Support

Under this initiative, Inclusive Energy offers flexible capital structures designed for workovers, recompletions, and other production-enhancement projects.
Funding is available through term loans, production-linked repayment, or working-interest participation — allowing producers to optimize production before servicing debt. Inclusive also maintains a first right of refusal to supply required equipment, ensuring seamless coordination between financing and field execution.

“We’re not just lenders — we’re production partners,” said Mike Davidson, Operations Manager at Inclusive Energy. “By aligning repayment with production and coupling it with the right field equipment, we’re helping producers boost efficiency and profitability.”

About Inclusive Energy

Inclusive Energy Ltd. provides integrated equipment and capital solutions to Western Canada’s oil and gas producers. By combining flexible financing, field-ready inventory, and strategic partnerships, Inclusive supports operators in maximizing returns from existing assets.

📍 Head Office: 150 – 6th Avenue SW, Suite 5050, Calgary, Alberta
🌐 www.inclusivenergy.com
📞 403-444-6897
📧 sales@inclusivenergy.com

1000 BBL insulated frac tanks (coated and non-coated)

1000 BBL – Bilton Tanks (8 Available)

1000 BBL – Brand New Custom Built (20 Available)

2000 BBL tanks (2 available)

1100 BBL tanks – New/Unused (2 available)

750 BBL tanks – New/Unused (20 available)

750 BBL tanks (25 available)

400 BBL – Fully Refurbished tanks (60 Available)

400 BBL – Fully Refurbished double wall tanks (10 Available)

400 BBL Refurbished White Tanks (50 available)

400 BBL Ex-Rental Tanks (20 available)

200 BBL Double Wall Tank (12 available)

100 BBL Tanks – Fully Refurbished (6 available)

SOUR 84″ ID x 20 FT 285 psi Separator Package

Refurbished 48 inch Separator

48 inch Separator Package – Field Ready

30: OD x 10′-0 x 1335 PSI Well Headers Package

72 x 20ft 75psi Emulsion Treater 1mm BTU