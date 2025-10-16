Inclusive Energy Launches Integrated Equipment, Rig, and Financing Program to Maximize Existing Production From Existing Oil & Gas Assets

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Calgary, Alberta — October 2025 — Inclusive Energy Ltd., one of Western Canada’s leading providers of oilfield equipment and capital solutions, has launched an integrated initiative to help producers maximize the value of existing assets — bringing together coordinated equipment, rig, and financing support under one program.

As many producers shift their focus from drilling new wells to optimizing production from existing fields, the cost and logistics of coordinating capital and field resources can be a challenge. Inclusive Energy’s integrated model bridges that gap — aligning equipment and rig availability with flexible financing solutions to enable faster, more efficient workover and optimization projects.

Equipment and Rig Support

Inclusive Energy provides access to an extensive inventory of surface and production equipment, including tanks, separators, treaters, and related field infrastructure.

Through partnerships with trusted rig operators, Inclusive also facilitates workover and service rig support, ensuring producers can efficiently mobilize the right equipment for each project.

“Workovers are where experience, equipment, and smart capital come together,” said Bilal Hydrie, President of Inclusive Energy. “By combining our equipment expertise with the capabilities of our rig partners, we’re helping producers bring existing wells back to life quickly and cost-effectively.”

Financing Support

Under this initiative, Inclusive Energy offers flexible capital structures designed for workovers, recompletions, and other production-enhancement projects.

Funding is available through term loans, production-linked repayment, or working-interest participation — allowing producers to optimize production before servicing debt. Inclusive also maintains a first right of refusal to supply required equipment, ensuring seamless coordination between financing and field execution.

“We’re not just lenders — we’re production partners,” said Mike Davidson, Operations Manager at Inclusive Energy. “By aligning repayment with production and coupling it with the right field equipment, we’re helping producers boost efficiency and profitability.”

About Inclusive Energy

Inclusive Energy Ltd. provides integrated equipment and capital solutions to Western Canada’s oil and gas producers. By combining flexible financing, field-ready inventory, and strategic partnerships, Inclusive supports operators in maximizing returns from existing assets.

📍 Head Office: 150 – 6th Avenue SW, Suite 5050, Calgary, Alberta

🌐 www.inclusivenergy.com

📞 403-444-6897

📧 sales@inclusivenergy.com

1000 BBL insulated frac tanks (coated and non-coated)

Field ready – Clean and ready to go (60 available)

Externally insulated with internal coating option

Gauge boards

Thief Hatch

16 oz design pressure

Access ladders

1000 BBL Insulated Frac tanks exceed industry standards | Inclusive Energy

1000 BBL – Bilton Tanks (8 Available)

New/Unused tanks

Built for an MEG Energy battery facility

Four insulated, partially coated tanks available

Four non-insulated, partially coated tanks available

Custom ladders & cages

1000 BBL New Bilton Storage Tanks | Inclusive Energy

1000 BBL – Brand New Custom Built (20 Available)

Brand new – built in 2024

External insulation

Internal coating

Envirovault

16 oz design pressure

Fire Tube

Access Ladder

New 1000 BBL Production & Sales Tanks | Inclusive Energy

2000 BBL tanks (2 available)

Lightly used

Externally insulated – excellent shape

Non-Coated

Access ladder

Located in Grande Prairie

2000 BBL Storage Tank – Insulated | Inclusive Energy

1100 BBL tanks – New/Unused (2 available)

Originally built for BC Government

Externally Insulated

Custom horizontal build

Ex Work – Crossfield, Alberta

1100 BBL Insulated Horizontal Storage Tanks | Inclusive Energy

750 BBL tanks – New/Unused (20 available)

Externally insulated

Fire Tubes

Field ready

Ex Work – Crossfield, Alberta

750 BBL production and sales tanks | Inclusive Energy LTD

750 BBL tanks (25 available)

Lightly used

Originally built for a tank farm

Green painted exterior

Ladder and cage

Thief hatch

Ex Work – Crossfield, Alberta

750 BBL Hot Pass Storage Tanks | Inclusive Energy

400 BBL – Fully Refurbished tanks (60 Available)

New external insulation and elastomer coating

New internal coating

Gauge board and thief hatch

Steam coil & access ladder

400 BBL Insulated Tanks – Refurbished 2024 | Inclusive Energy

400 BBL – Fully Refurbished double wall tanks (10 Available)

Double wall

New external insulation and elastomer coating

New internal coating

Gauge board and thief hatch

16oz design pressure

Enviovault & access ladder

Refurbished 400 BBL Double Wall Tanks | Inclusive Energy

400 BBL Refurbished White Tanks (50 available)

New painted exterior

Coated and uncoated option

Guageboard

Steam coil & thief hatch

Access Ladder

400 BBL Refurbished Storage Tanks | Inclusive Energy

400 BBL Ex-Rental Tanks (20 available)

Field ready

Excellent condition

Gauge boards

Thief hatch

Access ladder

400 BBL Storage Tanks (25) | Inclusive Energy

200 BBL Double Wall Tank (12 available)

New external insulation

New internal coating

Gaugeboard

Thief hatch

Access ladder

Refurbished 200 BBL Double Wall Potable Water Storage Tanks | Inclusive Energy

100 BBL Tanks – Fully Refurbished (6 available)

New external insulation

New internal coating

Gauge board

Thief Hatch

100 BBL DOUBLE WALL Storage Tank – INSULATED | Inclusive Energy

SOUR 84″ ID x 20 FT 285 psi Separator Package

Refurbished 48 inch Separator

48 inch Separator Package – Field Ready

30: OD x 10′-0 x 1335 PSI Well Headers Package

72 x 20ft 75psi Emulsion Treater 1mm BTU