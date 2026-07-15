BOE Report

Surge Energy Inc. confirms August 2026 dividend

 

CALGARY, AB, July 15, 2026 /CNW/ – Surge Energy Inc. (“Surge” or the “Company”) (TSX: SGY) confirms that a cash dividend to be paid on August 17, 2026, in respect of July 2026 production, for the shareholders of record on July 31, 2026, will be $0.043333 per share.

The dividend is an eligible dividend for the purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada).

Surge is an intermediate, publicly traded oil company focused on enhancing shareholder returns through free cash flow generation. The Company’s defined operating strategy is based on acquiring and developing high-quality, conventional oil reservoirs using proven technology to enhance ultimate oil recoveries.

Neither the TSX nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Surge Energy Inc. Logo

SOURCE Surge Energy Inc.

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/July2026/15/c3959.html

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