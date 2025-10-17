BP says fire extinguished at Whiting, Indiana refinery 

A fire broke out at BP’s 440,000 barrel-per-day Whiting refinery in Indiana and was extinguished as of Friday morning, the company said.

The fire resulted from an operational incident and there were no injuries, the company said in an emailed statement. It did not elaborate on the incident.

Reuters earlier reported multiple units were offline at the refinery, which is the largest in the U.S. Midwest region, according to two market sources that were citing data from Wood Mackenzie.

The refinery was actively flaring early on Friday, one of the sources said, citing a Wood Mackenzie camera feed of the plant.

Wood Mackenzie did not immediately respond to request for comment.

BP confirmed the local community may have heard internal refinery sirens and noticed flaring, but did not immediately respond to questions about the plant’s operational status.

(Reporting by Shariq Khan in New York, Stephanie Kelly in London, Anushree Mukherjee in Bengaluru; editing by Barbara Lewis)