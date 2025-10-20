TORONTO – Five things to watch for in the Canadian business world in the coming week:

Bank of Canada

The Bank of Canada is expected to release its business outlook survey and its Canadian survey of consumer expectations on Monday. The central bank cut its policy interest rate by a quarter of a percentage point last month to 2.5 per cent as it noted the balance of risks had shifted in favour of cutting. It said the economy was weaker and, while there were still some mixed signals, inflationary pressures appeared more contained.

Inflation

Statistics Canada is set to release its inflation reading for September on Tuesday. The consumer price index rose 1.9 per cent on a year-over-year basis in August, up from a 1.7 per cent year-over-year increase in July.

Teck results

Teck Resources Ltd. is expected to release its third-quarter results on Wednesday before financial markets open. Teck announced an agreement last month to merge with U.K.-based miner Anglo American PLC, however the deal still faces review under the Investment Canada Act.

MEG Energy vote

Shareholders of MEG Energy Corp. will vote on a takeover offer for the company by Cenovus Energy Inc. on Wednesday. An earlier vote on the deal was postponed after Cenovus raised its bid for the company and increased the proportion of shares available under its proposal.

Rogers results

Rogers Communications Inc. is set to release its third-quarter results on Thursday before markets open. The company announced last month that it was expanding its satellite-to-mobile text messaging service across some bodies of water and along waterways off the Canadian coastline.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 19, 2025.

Companies in this story: (TSX:TECK.B, TSX:RCI.B, TSX:MEG, TSX:CVE)