China gets tenth cargo from Russia’s Arctic LNG 2 despite sanctions

China has received a tenth cargo of liquefied natural gas (LNG) from Russia’s Arctic LNG 2 project, LSEG and Kpler data show, despite U.S. and EU sanctions imposed on the project.

The Arctic Mulan tanker, which is also under Western sanctions, berthed at the Beihai LNG Terminal in the southwestern region of Guangxi on October 17, Kpler data showed.

Its registered owner is Zinnia International and its commercial manager is Skyhart Management Services, both with registered addresses in India, according to shipping database Equasis.

It had picked up a cargo from the Koryak floating storage unit in Kamchatka, eastern Russia, on October 4, a facility only used for handling LNG from Arctic LNG 2, according to Kpler.

It departed Beihai terminal on October 18.

PipeChina, operator of the Beihai LNG Terminal, did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Arctic LNG 2 had been set to become one of Russia’s largest LNG plants, with an eventual annual output of 19.8 million metric tons, before it was placed under U.S. sanctions over Moscow’s war in Ukraine.

Below are the tankers that have delivered Arctic LNG 2 cargoes to Beihai, according to Kpler data:

Tanker name (IMO number) Arrival date Arctic Mulan (9864837) August 28 Voskhod (9953511) September 6 Zarya (9953535) September 9 Buran (9953509) September 12 Iris (9953523) September 16 Arctic Mulan (9864837) September 22 Arctic Vostok (9216298) September 30 La Perouse (9849887) October 9 Arctic Metagaz (9243148) October 14

Arctic Mulan October 17 (9864837)

Reuters could not find contact information for the registered owner and ship or commercial manager of each tanker at the time of its discharge.

PipeChina did not respond to requests for comment on each of the earlier deliveries.

(Reporting by Emily Chow in Singapore and Sam Li in Beijing; editing by Mark Potter and Jason Neely)