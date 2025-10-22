Strike Group Expands Presence in British Columbia with Formation of Big Chief Strike

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Calgary, AB – October 22, 2025 – Strike Group Limited Partnership (“Strike Group”) is pleased to announce the launch of Big Chief Strike (BCS), a new legal entity formed in partnership with Big Chief Industrial Inc., a Ktunaxa Nation-owned company. This initiative strengthens our collaborative market presence in Cranbrook and the Kootenay region of British Columbia.

BCS brings together complementary services from both organizations, combining Strike’s Electrical & Instrumentation expertise with Big Chief Industrial’s capabilities in Civil & Earthworks, Scaffolding, PPE Supplies, Waste & Water Management, and Fencing.

“It reflects our ongoing commitment to building meaningful relationships with Indigenous communities and supporting local economic development,” said Stephen Smith.

British Columbia remains a key growth market for us, and the formation of BCS marks a strategic milestone in expanding regional operations and creating long-term value for clients and communities alike.

Website: https://www.bigchiefstrike.ca/

About Strike Group

Strike Group is a Canadian-owned and operated leader in energy and industrial services across Western Canada. We specialize in construction and maintenance, delivering high-quality solutions for the energy, mining, and agricultural sectors. With a strong commitment to safety and community, we partner with clients to drive long-term success.

Website: www.strikegroup.ca

For more information, please contact: communications@strikegroup.ca