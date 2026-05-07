Cardinal Energy Ltd. Announces Results of Director Elections

Calgary, Alberta–(Newsfile Corp. – May 7, 2026) – Cardinal Energy Ltd. (TSX: CJ) (“Cardinal” or the “Company“) is pleased to announce the results of the vote on directors at its annual shareholders’ meeting held on May 7, 2026 (the “Meeting“). A total of 57,468,030 votes representing 33.09% of the total votes entitled to vote at the Meeting, were voted in connection with the election of directors. The voting results for the six directors nominated for election are set forth in the table below.

Name of Nominee Votes For Percent (%) Votes Withheld Percent (%) M. Scott Ratushny 45,238,276 78.72% 12,229,754 21.28% John A. Brussa 41,916,616 72.94% 15,551,414 27.06% John Gordon 56,954,881 99.11% 513,149 0.89% John Festival 57,153,376 99.45% 314,654 0.55% Stephanie Sterling 54,705,755 95.19% 2,762,275 4.81% Connie Shevkenek 44,978,369 78.27% 12,489,661 21.73%

Additionally, all other matters put to shareholders were duly passed at the Meeting. For additional details on the voting results with respect to other matters, please refer to the Report of Voting Results which is filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

About Cardinal Energy Ltd.

Cardinal is a Canadian oil and natural gas production company with operations focused on low decline sustainable oil production in Western Canada. The Company’s portfolio of conventional and SAGD projects offers a complimentary low decline, long life resource base that is ideally suited to sustain our commitment to meaningful dividend returns to shareholders.

For further information:

Cody Kwong, Business Development Manager

Email: info@cardinalenergy.ca

Phone: (403) 234-8681

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