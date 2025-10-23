Alberta Producers: Long-Term Natural Gas Offtake Opportunity (5–15 MMcf/d, Multi-Year Term)

A private buyer group is seeking to establish a long-term natural gas supply arrangement directly with Alberta-based producers. The aggregate supply requirement is between 5 and 15 MMcf/day, structured in increments of approximately 1 MMcf/day per project site.

Key Terms

Fixed Price: To be negotiated between the parties

To be negotiated between the parties Contract Term: Three to five years

Three to five years Delivery Point: Plant gate in Alberta

Plant gate in Alberta Offtake Structure: To be negotiated

This initiative is designed to build stable, long-term relationships between producers and end-use projects requiring dependable gas supply. The buyer group is positioned to move efficiently through commercial discussions and is prepared to work collaboratively with producers to develop pricing and contract structures that align with operational and commercial objectives.

Contact Information

Richard Fulton, P. Land

Email: richardfulton@shaw.ca

Barry Rookes

Email: BarryRookes60@gmail.com