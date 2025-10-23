Cenovus to hold third-quarter 2025 conference call and webcast on October 31

CALGARY, Alberta, Oct. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSX:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) will release its third-quarter 2025 results on Friday, October 31, 2025. The news release will provide consolidated third-quarter operating and financial information. The company’s financial statements will be available on Cenovus’s website, cenovus.com.

Third-quarter 2025 conference call: 9 a.m. MT (11 a.m. ET)

For analysts wanting to join the call, please register in advance.

To participate in the conference call, complete the online registration form in advance of the call start time. Once registered, you will receive a unique PIN to access the call by phone. You can either dial into the conference call by using the unique PIN or select the “Call Me” option to receive an automated call directly to your phone.

A live audio webcast of the conference call will also be available and will remain archived for approximately 30 days.

Cenovus Energy Inc.

Cenovus Energy Inc. is an integrated energy company with oil and natural gas production operations in Canada and the Asia Pacific region, and upgrading, refining and marketing operations in Canada and the United States. The company is committed to maximizing value by developing its assets in a safe, responsible and cost-efficient manner, integrating environmental, social and governance considerations into its business plans. Cenovus common shares and warrants are listed on the Toronto and New York stock exchanges, and the company’s preferred shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange. For more information, visit cenovus.com.

Find Cenovus on Facebook, LinkedIn, YouTube and Instagram.

Cenovus contacts: