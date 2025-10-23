Strathcona Announces Q3 2025 Conference Call

CALGARY, AB, Oct. 23, 2025 /CNW/ – Strathcona Resources Ltd. (“Strathcona” or the “Company“) (TSX: SCR) will release its third quarter 2025 financial and operating results after market close on November 5, 2025. Strathcona will host a conference call on November 6, 2025, starting at 9:00AM MT (11:00AM ET), to review the Company’s third quarter 2025 results.

Date: Thursday, November 6, 2025 Time: 11:00AM ET (9:00AM MT) URL Entry: To join without operator assistance, register here up to 15 minutes before

the start time. Enter your name and phone number to receive an automated

call-back. Telephone Entry: Alternatively, you can join with operator assistance by dialing 1 (888) 510-

2154 (North American Toll Free) and quote conference ID 37446. Webcast Link: https://app.webinar.net/WX2ODaeD5P3

For those unable to participate in the conference call at the scheduled time, a recording of the conference call will be available for seven days following the call and can be accessed by dialing 1 (888) 660-6345 and entering the conference number 37446.

Strathcona Resources Ltd.

Strathcona is one of North America’s fastest growing pure play heavy oil producers with operations focused on thermal oil and enhanced oil recovery. Strathcona is built on an innovative approach to growth achieved through the consolidation and development of long-life assets. Strathcona’s common shares (symbol SCR) are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX).

For more information about Strathcona Resources, visit www.strathconaresources.com.

SOURCE Strathcona Resources Ltd.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2025/23/c0403.html