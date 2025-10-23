US reopens Alaska wildlife refuge to oil and gas development

The Trump administration on Thursday announced a series of steps to open up Alaskan wilderness to energy and infrastructure development, including by resuming oil and gas leasing in the remote Arctic National Wildlife Refuge.

The Interior Department said in a statement that it will reopen the full 1.5-million-acre (0.6-million-hectare) Coastal Plain of the ANWR to leasing, reversing moves by former President Joe Biden’s administration to restrict drilling in the area.

The department will also restore canceled oil and gas leases to the Alaska Industrial Development and Export Authority, a state agency that was among the few bidders at an auction of drilling rights in the ANWR held in the final days of President Donald Trump’s first administration.

The moves are aligned with Trump’s promise to boost domestic energy development and have been sought by Alaska state officials.

“From day one, President Trump directed us to unlock Alaska’s energy and resource potential while honoring commitments to the state and local communities,” Interior Secretary Doug Burgum said in a statement.

“By reopening the Coastal Plain and advancing key infrastructure, we are strengthening energy independence, creating jobs and supporting Alaska’s communities while driving economic growth across the state.”

