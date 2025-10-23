What international sanctions have been placed on Russia?

Here is a summary of some of the thousands of international sanctions imposed on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine.

ENERGY COMPANIES – U.S. President Donald Trump placed sanctions on Russian oil giants Rosneft and Lukoil on October 23, giving other companies until November 21 to wind down transactions with them. On October 9, Washington imposed sanctions on Serbia’s Russian-owned oil company NIS, one of Russia’s last remaining energy assets in Europe, adding to a long list of sanctions on Russia’s oil and gas industry.

OIL PRICE CAP – The EU banned maritime imports of Russian crude oil and the Group of Seven major Western powers imposed a $60 price cap on Russian oil following Russia’s 2022 invasion. In July 2025, the European Union and Britain lowered the cap to around 15% below the average market price to try to make it more effective.

BUYERS – The price cap shifted oil customers from Europe to Asia. Trump imposed an extra 25% tariff on India in August due to India’s purchases of Russian oil. He has threatened, but not imposed, extra tariffs on China, another major buyer of Russian oil.

SHADOW FLEET – The United States, the European Union and Britain have banned dealings with oil tankers they say are being used by Russia to skirt sanctions on its oil exports and ammunition purchases.

PIPELINES – The U.S. and the EU have banned dealings with companies involved in Russia’s Nord Stream gas pipelines. LNG BAN – The European Union will phase out liquefied natural gas imports from Russia by 2027.

FINANCE AND INDIVIDUALS The G7 has banned transactions with Russia’s central bank and frozen its assets in its jurisdictions. The EU aims to lend Ukraine 140 billion euros ($163 billion) in Russian frozen assets despite Russian threats to retaliate.

The U.S. and EU have banned transactions with major Russian financial institutions.

Several major Russian banks including its largest lender Sberbank have been cut off from SWIFT, an international payment system that underpins cross-border transactions.

Western countries have also imposed travel bans and asset freezes on a wide range of Russian individuals, including for trying to destabilise their democracies.

IS ANY TRADE STILL GOING ON?

Russian trade with the United States and EU has fallen since the invasion due to various import and export restrictions but billions of dollars in trade is still going on.

