TORONTO – Five things to watch for in the Canadian business world in the coming week:

Bank of Canada

The Bank of Canada is expected to make an interest rate announcement and release its fall monetary policy report on Wednesday. Most economists expect the central bank to cut its policy interest rate, even after inflation numbers last week came in higher than expected.

Railway earnings

Canada’s big railway companies are expected to report their third-quarter results this week. Canadian Pacific Kansas City will report its results after the close of markets on Wednesday, while Canadian National Railway Co. will report its results before markets open on Friday.

MEG vote

MEG Energy Corp. shareholders will vote on a takeover offer for the company by Cenovus Energy Inc. on Thursday in Calgary. The vote had been set for Oct. 22, but was delayed after it appeared it might fall short of the vote the deal needs for approval. The companies urged shareholders to back the cash-and-stock deal that values MEG at about $8.6 billion, including assumed debt.

Spin Master results

Spin Master Corp. is expected to release its third-quarter results before markets open on Thursday. The report comes ahead of the busy holiday season for the toymaker, which has faced customer uncertainty due to tariffs.

GDP

Statistics Canada is scheduled to release its figures for gross domestic product for August on Friday. The agency is also expected to release its preliminary estimate for September and the third quarter as a whole. Its early estimate for August released last month suggested real GDP was essentially unchanged for the month.

