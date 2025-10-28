Advantage Energy Q3 revenue misses expectations

Overview

* Advantage Energy Q3 revenue from nat gas & liquids sales missed analyst expectations

* Adjusted funds flow increased, driven by hedging gains

Outlook

* Company expects Q4 production to average 79,000 to 83,000 boe/d

* Advantage plans to reduce 2026 capital spending by $10 mln

* Company anticipates $500 mln FCF over next three years

* Advantage sets new net debt target range of $400 mln to $500 mln

Result Drivers

* PRODUCTION CURTAILMENT – Advantage curtailed significant volumes of dry natural gas production due to weak AECO prices, prioritizing value over volumes

* GLACIER WELL PERFORMANCE – Exceptional initial production rates at Glacier three-well pad highlight high-quality Montney reservoir

Analyst Coverage

* The current average analyst rating on the shares is “buy” and the breakdown of recommendations is 7 “strong buy” or “buy”, 4 “hold” and no “sell” or “strong sell”

* The average consensus recommendation for the oil & gas exploration and production peer group is “buy”

* Wall Street’s median 12-month price target for Advantage Energy Ltd is C$14.00, about 18.8% above its October 27 closing price of C$11.37

* The stock recently traded at 9 times the next 12-month earnings vs. a P/E of 11 three months ago

Press Release: For questions concerning the data in this report, contact Estimates.Support@lseg.com. For any other questions or feedback, contact.

(This story was created using Reuters automation and AI based on LSEG and company data. It was checked and edited by a Reuters journalist prior to publication.)