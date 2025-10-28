FortisBC receives approval from the BCUC for the Tilbury LNG Storage Expansion project

SURREY, BC, Oct. 28, 2025 /CNW/ – FortisBC Energy Inc. (FortisBC) has received approval from the British Columbia Utilities Commission (BCUC) for its proposed Tilbury LNG Storage Expansion project. This approval will help FortisBC continue to provide reliable and resilient natural gas service to British Columbians.

Once constructed, the project will ensure FortisBC can continue to provide reliable and resilient energy services to customers, including during potential system disruptions due to extreme weather. It will replace the original Tilbury facility with a new modern facility that maintains essential gas supply and operational capability. Construction is expected to start as early as 2027.

In 2022, xʷməθkʷəy̓əm (Musqueam) Indian Band and FortisBC signed an agreement that has both parties working in close collaboration with the shared goal of developing a world-leading LNG facility.

Separately, the Tilbury Phase 2 LNG Expansion Project, which includes the Tilbury LNG Storage Expansion Project, continues progressing through its Environmental Assessment process with the B.C. Environmental Assessment Office that began in 2019. This approval is also required for the project to proceed. A decision is expected as early as 2026.

Quotes:

“Projects like the Tilbury LNG Storage Expansion project are essential to strengthen the resiliency of B.C.’s energy system. This investment is critical to FortisBC’s efforts to continue to play an important role in B.C.’s energy future.” – Roger Dall‘Antonia, president and CEO of FortisBC

Backgrounder

The existing Tilbury LNG facility plays a key role in the Lower Mainland’s gas system by producing and storing LNG for use during peak demand periods, acting as a backup source of natural gas in the event of a supply disruption. Following our project application for a Certificate of Public Convenience and Necessity (CPCN) in December 2020, the BCUC released a decision requesting additional analysis. In October 2024, FortisBC filed supplemental evidence to support the granting of a CPCN that addresses the BCUC’s comments.

FortisBC Energy Inc. is a regulated utility focused on providing safe, reliable and affordable energy, including natural gas and propane and continuing to acquire renewable and lower carbon energy , such as natural gas designated as Renewable Natural Gas . FortisBC Energy Inc. employs around 2,160 British Columbians and serves approximately 1,098,400 customers across British Columbia. FortisBC Energy Inc. owns and operates two liquefied natural gas storage facilities and approximately 51,700 kilometres of gas transmission and distribution lines. FortisBC Energy Inc. is a subsidiary of Fortis Inc., a leader in the North American regulated electricity and gas utility industry. FortisBC Energy Inc. uses the FortisBC name and logo under license from Fortis Inc. For further information on FortisBC Energy Inc., visit fortisbc.com . For further information on Fortis Inc., visit fortisinc.com .

Forward Looking Information:

Certain statements in this news release contain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws in Canada (“forward-looking information”). The purpose of the forward-looking information is to provide management’s expectations regarding results of operations, performance, business prospects and opportunities, and it may not be appropriate for other purposes. All forward‑looking information is given pursuant to the safe harbour provisions of applicable Canadian securities legislation. The forward-looking information in this news release includes statements regarding the expected earliest construction start date of the Tilbury LNG Storage Expansion Project and the expected timing of a decision in the Environmental Assessment process currently with the B.C. Environmental Assessment Office for the Tilbury Phase 2 LNG Expansion Project, which includes the Tilbury LNG Storage Expansion Project. The forward-looking information reflects management’s current beliefs and is based on assumptions developed using information currently available to the FortisBC’s management. Although FortisBC believes that the forward-looking statements are based on information and assumptions which are current, reasonable and complete, these statements are necessarily subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, regulatory approvals. For additional information on risk factors that have the potential to affect FortisBC, reference should be made to FortisBC’s continuous disclosure materials filed from time to time with Canadian securities regulatory authorities and to the heading “Business Risk Management” in the FortisBC’s annual and quarterly Management Discussion and Analysis. Except as required by law, FortisBC undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward looking information as a result of new information, future events or otherwise after the date hereof.

SOURCE FortisBC Energy Inc.

