From Pipelines to Puffins: PMO’s Pro Bono Partnership with the Calgary Zoo

When the Wilder Institute/Calgary Zoo asked for help strengthening its risk management practices, our team at PMO Global Services didn’t hesitate—we donated $20,000 in pro bono services and applied the same senior-led, energy-sector playbook we use daily on pipelines, LNG facilities, and mining projects. The result? Practical improvements for a beloved Calgary institution, built with the rigor Western Canada’s energy operators expect.

Our roots are in Process Safety and HSSE. For over two decades, PMO’s senior-heavy team has completed 1,000+ oil and gas engagements across Western Canada and around the world. That experience matters. Whether you’re managing a major construction project, reimagining your process safety management program, or rethinking how you track compliance across an increasingly complex regulatory landscape, we can help. And because our consulting model is “suits-to-boots,” our specialists work directly with on-site teams to ensure deliverables reflect field realities.



That’s how we supported the Calgary Zoo—and hundreds of oil and gas clients:

Process Safety Engineering

PSM program design and implementation, HAZID/HAZOP facilitation, LOPA/SIL studies, BowTie analysis, facility siting, consequence modeling, and training.

HSSE & Emergency Management

HSE management systems, incident investigation, training and competency programs, Industrial Hygiene, project staffing, security risk assessments, program development, emergency response plans (ERPs), exercises and disability management.

Regulatory & Environmental

Permit strategy, compliance management programs, internal and government reporting, and environmental planning from construction through operations.

Digital Compliance (InsightsView)

A centralized platform that tracks permits, permit conditions, management system obligations, corrective actions, and audit trails—field-ready and built for Western Canadian realities.

For producers, midstream operators, and utilities, this means fewer surprises, faster audits, and stronger social license. For public-facing organizations like the Zoo, it means resilient operations that protect people, animals, and reputation. Different sectors, same mission: reduce risk, raise performance, and leave teams stronger than we found them.

If you operate in Western Canada or abroad and want that level of assurance for your assets, our team is ready to help. Learn more at www.pmogs.com or our pro bono work with the Wilder Institute/Calgary Zoo.