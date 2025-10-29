Tamarack Valley Energy Announces Q3 2025 Results, Enhanced Corporate Guidance and Dividend Increase

TSX: TVE

CALGARY, AB, Oct. 29, 2025 /CNW/ – Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. is pleased to announce its financial and operating results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025. Selected financial and operating information should be read with Tamarack’s unaudited consolidated financial statements and management’s discussion and analysis for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025, which are available at www.sedarplus.ca and www.tamarackvalley.ca.

Tamarack has delivered strong third quarter results, generating cash provided by operating activities of $226.2 million, adjusted funds flow(1) of $200.6 million and free funds flow(1) of $95.7 million. Year to date, Tamarack has generated free funds flow of $319.5 million, a 7% improvement over the same period in 2024, despite softening commodity prices in 2025. Tamarack continues to drive capital efficiencies, improve price realizations and lower lifting costs, which has enhanced the Company’s margins and lowered breakeven prices.

In response to the strong correlation of water volume injection and production response being observed in the Clearwater, Tamarack continues to expand the scope of its waterflood development program through capital reallocation. The ongoing waterflood investments continue to provide the Company with lower-cost, higher-margin development opportunities that are driving an accelerated reduction in corporate decline rates. The near term waterflood investments also provide Tamarack with an opportunity to enhance production growth in future years while preserving primary inventory in the current lower commodity price environment.

Highlights for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025

Production – Clearwater production (2) averaged 47,751 boe per day in Q3/25, an 11% increase compared to Q3/24, reflecting the ongoing success of the Company’s development programs and continued strong response from the expansion of the waterflood. Corporate production (2) of 66,126 boe per day in Q3/25 was impacted by ~2,000 boe per day of planned service interruptions for maintenance at operated Clearwater facilities and a third-party natural gas processing facility in the Pipestone Charlie Lake ). Guidance (2) of 67,000 – 69,000 boe per day remains on track for the full year.

– production averaged 47,751 boe per day in Q3/25, an 11% increase compared to Q3/24, reflecting the ongoing success of the Company’s development programs and continued strong response from the expansion of the waterflood. Corporate production of 66,126 boe per day in Q3/25 was impacted by ~2,000 boe per day of planned service interruptions for maintenance at operated facilities and a third-party natural gas processing facility in the ). Guidance of 67,000 – 69,000 boe per day remains on track for the full year. Cash Flow & Earnings – Year to date, Tamarack delivered cash provided by operating activities of $603.3 million ( $1.18 per diluted share), adjusted funds flow (1) of $623.8 million ( $1.22 per diluted share) and free funds flow (1) of $319.5 million ( $0.63 per diluted share), reflecting continued margin enhancement on a per share basis. The Company recognized a net loss of $(98.3) million which was impacted by a write-down of the East Alberta assets held for sale. Adjusted net income (1) of $203.7 million was 3% higher primarily due to higher production and lower lifting costs, partially offset by lower prices.

– Year to date, Tamarack delivered cash provided by operating activities of ( per diluted share), adjusted funds flow of ( per diluted share) and free funds flow of ( per diluted share), reflecting continued margin enhancement on a per share basis. The Company recognized a net loss of which was impacted by a write-down of the assets held for sale. Adjusted net income of was 3% higher primarily due to higher production and lower lifting costs, partially offset by lower prices. Shareholder Returns & Increase to Dividend – Tamarack bought back 6.7 million common shares for cancellation in Q3/25. Year to date, Tamarack has repurchased 29.4 million common shares, or 5.6% of its share float, at an average price of ~$4.52 per share. Together with declared dividends, Tamarack returned $193.6 million to shareholders in the first nine months of 2025. Tamarack’s monthly dividend will increase by 5% from $0.01275 /share to $0.01333 /share starting with the November 2025 dividend, payable in December, equating to an annual dividend of $0.16 /share. Starting in 2026, Tamarack is transitioning to a quarterly dividend schedule with payment dates on the last business day of each calendar quarter end.

– Tamarack bought back 6.7 million common shares for cancellation in Q3/25. Year to date, Tamarack has repurchased 29.4 million common shares, or 5.6% of its share float, at an average price of per share. Together with declared dividends, Tamarack returned to shareholders in the first nine months of 2025. Tamarack’s monthly dividend will increase by 5% from /share to /share starting with the dividend, payable in December, equating to an annual dividend of /share. Starting in 2026, Tamarack is transitioning to a quarterly dividend schedule with payment dates on the last business day of each calendar quarter end. Portfolio Optimization – In July, Tamarack completed a $51.5 million tuck-in corporate acquisition of a private company, adding 1,100 bbl per day of Clearwater production and >114 net sections of stacked Clearwater mineral rights. In October, Tamarack sold its remaining non-core producing assets of ~4,000 boe per day in Eastern Alberta for $112.0 million before closing adjustments and the assumption $62.5 million of asset retirement obligations (~50% inactive). The transaction is expected to reduce net production expense per boe (1) by ~10% on a go forward basis.

– In July, Tamarack completed a tuck-in corporate acquisition of a private company, adding 1,100 bbl per day of production and >114 net sections of stacked mineral rights. In October, Tamarack sold its remaining non-core producing assets of ~4,000 boe per day in for before closing adjustments and the assumption of asset retirement obligations (~50% inactive). The transaction is expected to reduce net production expense per boe by ~10% on a go forward basis. Cost Guidance – Year to date, net production expenses (1) on a per boe basis have declined by 19% compared to the same period in the prior year. Given the continued margin enhancement and anticipated savings from the East Asset Divestiture, the Company is further reducing net production expense guidance by 5% for the full year.

– Year to date, net production expenses on a per boe basis have declined by 19% compared to the same period in the prior year. Given the continued margin enhancement and anticipated savings from the East Asset Divestiture, the Company is further reducing net production expense guidance by 5% for the full year. Waterflood Expansion – The waterflood continues to drive lower corporate base declines. Response from the Clearwater waterflood continues to grow, with total oil uplift now estimated to be 4,500 bbl per day, reflecting a 60% increase in 2025 from waterflood patterns implemented before 2025. Tamarack increased Clearwater injection in the third quarter to more than 30,000 bbl per day, surpassing the previous 2025 exit rate target three months ahead of schedule. The Company now anticipates 2025 exit injection rates to exceed 35,000 bbl per day, reflecting ~22% of Clearwater production under waterflood.

– The waterflood continues to drive lower corporate base declines. Response from the waterflood continues to grow, with total oil uplift now estimated to be 4,500 bbl per day, reflecting a 60% increase in 2025 from waterflood patterns implemented before 2025. Tamarack increased injection in the third quarter to more than 30,000 bbl per day, surpassing the previous 2025 exit rate target three months ahead of schedule. The Company now anticipates 2025 exit injection rates to exceed 35,000 bbl per day, reflecting ~22% of production under waterflood. Enhanced Capital Structure – Tamarack has reduced debt by 5% and net debt(1) by 19% since the beginning of the year. In July, Tamarack completed a $325.0 million note offering of five-year, 6.875%, unsecured senior notes. The net proceeds were used to redeem $100.0 million of Tamarack’s $300.0 million 7.25% senior unsecured notes, with the remainder applied to the Company’s Credit Facility draws. Approximately 45% of the Company’s debt is now maturing in 2030. In October, S&P raised Tamarack’s corporate credit rating from B to B+ (senior unsecured notes rating from B+ to BB-) in response to the Company’s ongoing net debt reduction and strong operational performance.

Q3 2025 operational and financial highlights

Three months ended Nine months ended September 30 2025 2024 % change 2025 2024 % change ($ thousands, except per share amounts) Oil and natural gas sales $ 394,088 $ 439,435 (10) $ 1,246,643 $ 1,294,250 (4) Cash provided by operating activities 226,194 240,843 (6) 603,326 631,414 (4) Per share – basic 0.46 0.45 2 1.19 1.15 3 Per share – diluted 0.45 0.44 2 1.18 1.15 3 Adjusted funds flow(1) 200,586 220,419 (9) 623,769 627,529 (1) Per share – basic 0.40 0.41 (2) 1.24 1.15 8 Per share – diluted 0.40 0.40 – 1.22 1.14 7 Free funds flow(1) 95,720 108,688 (12) 319,527 297,693 7 Per share – basic 0.19 0.20 (5) 0.63 0.54 17 Per share – diluted 0.19 0.20 (5) 0.63 0.54 17 Net income (loss) (248,766) 93,694 nm (98,271) 155,837 nm Per share – basic (0.50) 0.17 nm (0.19) 0.28 nm Per share – diluted (0.50) 0.17 nm (0.19) 0.28 nm Adjusted net income(1) 69,005 71,988 (4) 203,709 197,594 3 Per share – basic 0.14 0.13 8 0.40 0.36 11 Per share – diluted 0.14 0.13 8 0.40 0.36 11 Debt 702,147 736,252 (5) 702,147 736,252 (5) Net debt(1) 631,057 807,401 (22) 631,057 807,401 (22) Investments in oil and natural gas assets 104,825 109,032 (4) 300,722 323,594 (7) Weighted average shares outstanding Basic 496,617 540,990 (8) 505,051 547,074 (8) Diluted 502,453 545,266 (8) 510,489 551,091 (7) Average daily production Heavy oil (bbls/d) 43,357 39,047 11 41,926 37,659 11 Light oil (bbls/d) 11,283 13,203 (15) 13,201 14,422 (8) NGL (bbls/d) 2,029 2,915 (30) 2,715 2,460 10 Natural gas (mcf/d) 56,740 59,154 (4) 61,079 55,162 11 Total (boe/d) 66,126 65,024 2 68,022 63,735 7 Average sale prices Heavy oil ($/bbl) $ 73.37 $ 84.98 (14) $ 76.51 $ 83.31 (8) Light oil ($/bbl) 86.64 97.79 (11) 87.43 96.71 (10) NGL ($/bbl) 36.51 39.58 (8) 33.50 39.32 (15) Natural gas ($/mcf) 0.90 0.87 3 1.86 1.72 8 Total ($/boe) 64.77 73.46 (12) 67.13 74.11 (9) Benchmark pricing 64.93 66.70 West Texas Intermediate (US$/bbl) 75.09 (14) 77.54 (14) Western Canadian Select (WCS) (C$/bbl) 75.11 83.95 (11) 77.79 84.45 (8) WCS differential (US$/bbl) 10.39 13.55 (23) 11.11 15.49 (28) Edmonton Par (Cdn$/bbl) 86.38 97.85 (12) 88.65 98.43 (10) Edmonton Par differential (US$/bbl) 2.20 3.35 (34) 3.34 5.21 (36) Foreign Exchange (USD to CAD) 1.38 1.36 1 1.40 1.36 3 Operating netback ($/boe) Oil and natural gas sales 64.77 73.46 (12) 67.13 74.11 (9) Royalty expenses (11.60) (15.74) (26) (12.61) (14.65) (14) Net production expenses(1) (7.22) (8.70) (17) (7.67) (9.52) (19) Transportation expenses (3.24) (2.36) 37 (3.49) (3.47) 1 Operating field netback ($/boe)(1) 42.71 46.66 (8) 43.36 46.47 (7) Realized commodity hedging gain (loss) (0.02) 0.03 nm (0.54) (0.09) nm Operating netback ($/boe)(1) $ 42.69 $ 46.69 (9) $ 42.82 $ 46.38 (8) Adjusted funds flow ($/boe)(1) $ 32.97 $ 36.85 (11) $ 33.59 $ 35.93 (7)

2025 Guidance Update

2025 Outlook(3) Revised

guidance Revised guidance % change Original Guidance % change For the year ended December 31, 2025 (Oct. 28, 2025) (July 29, 2025) (Dec. 4, 2024) Capital investments ($ millions) 400 – 420 400 – 420 – 430 – 450 (7) Annual average production(2) (boe/d) 67,000 – 69,000 67,000 – 69,000 – 65,000 – 67,000 3 Average oil & NGL weighting (%) 83 – 85 83 – 85 – 83 – 85 – Royalty rate (%) 19 – 20 20 – 22 (7) 20 – 22 (7) Corporate wellhead price differential – Oil(4) 1.50 – 2.50 1.50 – 2.50 – 1.50 – 2.50 – Net production expense(1) ($/boe) 7.75 – 8.00 8.00 – 8.50 (5) 8.40 – 8.90 (9) Transportation ($/boe) 3.75 – 4.00 3.75 – 4.00 – 3.75 – 4.25 (3) General and administrative ($/boe) 1.30 – 1.45 1.30 – 1.45 – 1.30 – 1.45 – Interest ($/boe) 2.70 – 3.10 2.70 – 3.10 – 2.90 – 3.30 (6) Income taxes (% of adjusted funds flow(1) before tax) 10 – 12 10 – 12 – 10 – 12 –

Tamarack remains on track to achieve full year production guidance of 67,000 – 69,000 boe per day. Strong base volumes and lower declines from expanded waterflood activities in the Clearwater and the tuck-in acquisition of additional Clearwater assets in the third quarter, are expected to replace most of the production from the East Asset Divestiture in the fourth quarter of 2025.

Net production expense(1) guidance has been reduced by 5% for the full year. In September, Tamarack revised net production expense(1) guidance in conjunction with the East Asset Divestiture, which carried higher operating costs on a per barrel basis relative to Tamarack’s corporate averages on retained assets. In October, Tamarack reduced the high end of the guidance by a further $0.25 per boe primarily due to recent base asset performance. Royalty rates for the full year are expected to decline by 7%, primarily due to higher gas cost allowance credits and lower reference commodity prices in the second half of the year.

Proceeds from the East Asset Divestiture were initially utilized to reduce bank debt providing Tamarack with available borrowing capacity under the Credit Facility exceeding $780 million at closing. The divestiture provides the Company with future optionality to increase shareholder returns, accelerate ongoing waterflood developments or pursue strategic tuck-in acquisitions in the Clearwater.

With low breakeven economics on the Company’s core plays and a disciplined hedging program, Tamarack is well positioned to withstand a lower commodity price environment in the near term. With current strip prices at approximately US$60 per bbl WTI, the Company is forecasting to generate 2025 free funds flows that will exceed the original budgeted free funds flow, which was originally forecasted at US$70 per bbl WTI. This increase is primarily due to improved heavy oil price differentials, lower net production expenses, production outperformance and improved capital efficiencies.

Clearwater Update

Tamarack’s Clearwater assets(2) delivered average production of 47,751 boe per day in Q3 2025, an 11% increase compared to 42,921 boe per day during the same period in the prior year, reflecting the ongoing success of the Company’s development program and continued strong response from the expansion of the waterflood. During the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025, Tamarack drilled 24.0 and 70.3 Clearwater horizontal heavy oil wells, respectively. Year to date, the Company also drilled 20 injection wells and a source water well, and converted an additional 13 producers to injection to support the waterflood expansion. Two additional injector drills and three injector conversions are planned for the remainder of the year.

Incremental oil response from waterflood activities in the Clearwater continues to be highly correlated with injection rates across the play. Tamarack increased Clearwater injection in the third quarter to more than 30,000 bbl per day by the end of September, representing a 300% increase in year-over-year injection rates. This increase surpasses the Company’s previous 2025 exit rate target three months ahead of schedule. The Company now anticipates 2025 exit injection rates to exceed 35,000 bbl per day, reflecting ~22% of the Company’s Clearwater production under waterflood, and is expected to further accelerate incremental oil response in the near term.

Response from the Clearwater waterflood continued to grow throughout the quarter, with total heavy oil uplift now estimated to be 4,500 bbl per day. Base Clearwater production under waterflood from pre-2025 development activities has increased by more 60% since the beginning of the year. The 100/15-02-075-25W4 and 100/16-02-075-25W4 patterns continue to rank among the top Clearwater multi-lateral producers in the play, with total uplift of 1,500 bbl per day. Tamarack is now observing similar outperformance from the Company’s 102/01-11-074-25W4 W-pattern which is currently producing 700 bbl per day, representing an increase of 625 bbl per day. The Company has implemented an additional 11 W patterns across the Clearwater fairway and expects to see production growth from these patterns throughout 2026.

Charlie Lake Update

Tamarack’s Charlie Lake assets(2) delivered average production of 13,997 boe per day in Q3 2025, a 26% decline compared to Q2 2025 production of 18,940 boe per day. Third quarter production was impacted by ~850 boe per day of planned service interruptions for maintenance at a third-party natural gas processing facility in the Pipestone area. The facility successfully resumed operations by the end of month, and production has been restored with ongoing strong contributions from the 11 (9.8 net) horizontal Charlie Lake wells brought onstream throughout the first three quarters of 2025.

Tamarack resumed Charlie Lake drilling and completions activities in the third quarter with four (4.0 net) horizontal wells drilled in the period. The Company also completed three (3.0 net) horizontal wells all with initial test rates meeting or exceeding type curve expectations. The Company plans to continue running a one-rig program for the remainder of 2025.

Ongoing delays in the startup of the third-party CSV Albright gas processing facility at Charlie Lake are not anticipated to have a significant impact on Tamarack’s production for 2025 or 2026 with the utilization of other third-party infrastructure and the reallocation of development capital to areas of the field which are supported by alternate facilities. Tamarack retains significant capital allocation optionality with respect to the Charlie Lake, having now secured sufficient processing and egress capacity to support ongoing operations and facilitate potential growth across the region.

Acquisitions and Divestitures

On July 29, 2025, Tamarack acquired all issued and outstanding shares of a private company for cash consideration of $51.5 million before closing adjustments. As part of the acquisition, Tamarack obtained approximately 1,100 boe per day of Clearwater heavy oil and natural gas production and over 114 net sections of stacked Clearwater and other potential multi-zone mineral rights in the Nipisi, Marten Hills, Figure Lake and Seal asset areas near the Company’s core holdings in the Clearwater. The synergistic tuck-in acquisition consolidated a number of joint interests partner lands, offering both full cycle development cost and capital synergies. Integration activities are ongoing and expected to be substantially complete by the end of the year.

On October 15, 2025, Tamarack sold its two remaining non-core producing assets in Eastern Alberta for cash consideration of $112.0 million before closing adjustments, and the assumption of undiscounted asset retirement obligations of $62.5 million (~50% inactive) (the “East Asset Divestiture”). The East Assets produced approximately 4,000 boe per day (3,500 bbl per day of oil), or 6% of Tamarack’s corporate production. The East Assets were undercapitalized in Tamarack’s portfolio with developments focused primarily on the core Clearwater and Charlie Lake assets. The divestment reduced the Company’s asset retirement obligations by 25% and is also expected to improve Tamarack’s go-forward net production expenses per boe(1) by ~10% as the East Assets carried higher operating costs on a per barrel basis relative to the Company’s corporate average.

Executive Changes

Kevin Screen, Tamarack’s Chief Operating Officer, has decided to retire effective January 1, 2026. Mr. Screen joined Tamarack in 2011 as the Vice President, Production and Operations and has served as the Chief Operating Officer since 2021. Mr. Screen’s fifteen years of service have been instrumental to the success of Tamarack Valley Energy and are an important part of the Company’s foundation. His experience and leadership have guided Tamarack’s safety, capital and operating programs effectively. The Company wishes Kevin and his family a happy and lengthy retirement, his knowledge and commitment will be missed.

Effective January 1, 2026, Kevin Johnston has been promoted to Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Johnston joined Tamarack in 2023 as Vice President, Finance and has over 20 years of industry experience, including 10 years as an executive at public energy companies. Mr. Johnston is a Chartered Professional Accountant and holds a master’s degree in professional accounting. Since joining Tamarack, Kevin has been expanding his role to enable a smooth transition.

The Board of Directors places considerable importance and time to succession planning, retention as well as training and development of executive staff. This ensures smooth transition that offers business continuity. With the support of the executive leadership team, Steve Buytels, President, will assume responsibility for safety, capital and operations alongside his existing accountabilities.

About Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd.

Tamarack is a corporation engaged in the exploration, development, production and sale of oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The Company is currently developing two core projects in Northern Alberta – a Clearwater heavy oil position at Nipisi, Marten Hills and South Clearwater and a Charlie Lake light oil position at Valhalla, Wembley and Pipestone. Tamarack holds an extensive inventory of low-risk, oil development drilling locations and is pursuing enhanced oil recovery upside across the Company’s core asset areas. Tamarack is committed to creating long-term value for its shareholders through sustainable free funds flow generation, financial stability and the return of capital. The Company is publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “TVE”. For more information, visit www.tamarackvalley.ca.

