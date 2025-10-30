Keyera Announces Timing of 2025 Third Quarter Results Conference Call and Webcast

CALGARY, AB, Oct. 30, 2025 /CNW/ – Keyera Corp. (TSX: KEY) (“Keyera”) announced today that it expects to release its third quarter 2025 results before markets open on Friday, November 14, 2025. The release will be followed by a conference call and webcast that have been scheduled for Friday, November 14, 2025, at 8:00 AM Mountain Time (10:00 AM Eastern Time).

The conference call dial-in number is 888-510-2154 or 437-900-0527. A recording of the conference call will be available for replay until 10:00 PM Mountain Time on November 27, 2025 (12:00 AM Eastern Time on November 28, 2025), by dialing 888-660-6345 or 289-819-1450 and entering passcode 56461.

To join the conference call without operator assistance, you may register and enter your phone number here to receive an instant automated call back. This link will be active on Thursday, November 14, 2025, at 7:00 AM Mountain Time (9:00 AM Eastern Time).

A live webcast of the conference call can be accessed here or through Keyera’s website at http://www.keyera.com/news/events. Shortly after the call, an audio archive will be posted on the website for 90 days.

About Keyera Corp.

Keyera Corp. (TSX: KEY) operates an integrated Canadian-based energy infrastructure business with extensive interconnected assets and depth of expertise in delivering energy solutions. Its predominantly fee-for-service based business consists of natural gas gathering and processing; natural gas liquids processing, transportation, storage, and marketing; iso-octane production and sales; and an industry-leading condensate system in the Edmonton/Fort Saskatchewan area of Alberta. Keyera strives to provide high quality, value-added services to its customers across North America and is committed to conducting its business ethically, safely and in an environmentally and financially responsible manner.

Additional Information

For more information about Keyera Corp., please visit our website at www.keyera.com or contact:

Dan Cuthbertson, General Manager, Investor Relations

Tyler Monzingo, Senior Specialist, Investor Relations

Email: ir@keyera.com

Telephone: 403-205-7670

Toll free: 888-699-4853

