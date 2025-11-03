US becomes first country to export 10 million tonnes of LNG in single month

Venture Global and Cheniere were responsible for 72% of the country’s total exports in October, LSEG data showed.
EUROPE IS THE BIGGEST CUSTOMER
Europe remained the prime destination for U.S. LNG, with 6.9 mmt, or nearly 69% of total exports, heading to the continent last month. That figure compares with 6.22 mmt in September, as Europe continued to fill storage ahead of the winter, LSEG ship tracking data showed. U.S. LNG exports to Asia last month stood at 1.96 mmt compared to 1.63 mmt in September, the ship tracking data showed. U.S. LNG exports to Latin America fell in October to 0.57 mmt, down from September’s 0.63 mmt, as the South American continent prepares to enter warmer summer months, LSEG ship-tracking data show. Egypt, meanwhile, bought five cargoes for a total of 0.43 mmt, less than the 0.5 mmt it purchased in September, the data showed. There were two cargoes that went to Senegal for a total of 0.1 mmt, and two that were seeking orders from customers for another 0.1 mmt, according to LSEG ship-tracking data.
In October, gas traded at $10.88 per million British thermal units at the European benchmark Dutch Title Transfer Facility, down from $11.13 in September. At the Japan Korea Marker benchmark in Asia, October’s average price was $11.11, compared to $11.32 in September.
The TTF and JKM prices were so close that they provided little incentive for U.S. LNG exporters to shift from selling to the European market to the more distant Asian market.
