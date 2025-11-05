Energy Transfer will not greenlight Lake Charles LNG project before 80% sold to equity partners

Energy Transfer has been developing the 16.5 million metric tonnes per annum LNG export facility in Louisiana, and has sold most of the expected production to long-term customers, but has faced rising project costs and wants to share the risk with other equity partners.
The company earlier this year signed a non-binding agreement with MidOcean Energy to jointly develop the Lake Charles LNG export facility.
MidOcean is expected to pay for 30% of the construction costs of the facility and receive 30% of the LNG production, or roughly 5 million metric tonnes per annum (MTPA).
