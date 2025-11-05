Pembina Pipeline to supply LNG to Malaysia’s PETRONAS for 20 years

The deal marks a key milestone for the $4 billion Cedar LNG project and strengthens Canada’s push to become a global LNG supplier to Asia.
The company said it will give PETRONAS access to an additional natural gas export outlet for its Canadian upstream investment, while providing Pembina with a stable, long-term revenue stream.
Cedar, a joint venture between the Indigenous community Haisla First Nation and Pembina, would produce 3.3 million tons per annum after completion in 2028.
Canada is the world’s sixth-largest natural gas producer, but has been slow in building a strong LNG export industry compared to other major gas-producing nations.
