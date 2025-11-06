Correction to November 5, 2025 Press Release

Calgary, Alberta–(Newsfile Corp. – November 6, 2025) – Journey Energy Inc. (TSX: JOY) (OTCQX: JRNGF) (“Journey” or the “Company“).

Journey announces corrections to certain information disclosed in its November 5, 2025 press release as follows:

In the Highlights section on page one of the previous press release, the reference to the in-service date for the Gilby power generation asset should be 2026 not 2025.

In the Operations Section on page 3 the reference to “2.8” net Duvernay wells should be “1.2”.

For further information contact:

Alex G. Verge

President and Chief Executive Officer

403-303-3232

alex.verge@journeyenergy.ca or Gerry Gilewicz

Chief Financial Officer

403-303-3238

gerry.gilewicz@journeyenergy.ca Journey Energy Inc.

700, 517 – 10th Avenue SW

Calgary, AB T2R 0A8

403-294-1635

www.journeyenergy.ca

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/273490