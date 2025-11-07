Pembina exec says oilpatch consolidation could be good news for bottom line

CALGARY – An executive with natural gas shipper and processor Pembina Pipeline Corp. says recent consolidation among Canadian producers could accelerate projects and benefit its bottom line.

Chief operating officer Jaret Sprott told an investor conference call that Pembina has a “great relationship” with both U.S.-based Ovintiv Inc. and the producer it’s planning to acquire for $3.8 billion, NuVista Energy Ltd.

Sprott says it’s “sad to see one of our great customers go” through the deal announced earlier this week, but it’s exciting to hear Ovintiv talk about quickly filling up gas plants once it absorbs NuVista’s operations.

He adds Pembina is also expecting strong demand for the valuable natural gas liquids it processes and transports, which oilsands companies will need to dilute their growing bitumen production, enabling it to flow through pipelines.

Earlier this week, Pembina also announced a 20-year deal with Malaysia’s Petronas for capacity at the Cedar LNG natural gas export terminal under construction in British Columbia.

Chief financial officer Cameron Goldade says Pembina sees that agreement as a “beachhead” to potentially grow its long-running relationship with Petronas.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 7, 2025.

Companies in this story: (TSX:PPL) (TSX:NVA)