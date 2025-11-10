Baker Hughes to supply Alaska LNG project with key equipment

Oilfield services provider Baker Hughes will supply key equipment for the proposed Alaska LNG project that aims to build a pipeline and terminal to send natural gas from the North Slope of Alaska for export to Asia and other markets, the project’s top developer said on Monday.

PROJECT DETAILS

• Baker Hughes will supply refrigerant compressors for the terminal and power generation equipment for a gas treatment plant on the North Slope.

• The $44 billion project involves building an 800-mile (1,287-km) pipeline to transport gas from Alaska’s North Slope to the Gulf of Alaska for liquefaction and export.

• The project has received new impetus under President Donald Trump, who wants to maximize fossil fuel development, but faces hurdles including high costs and rugged terrain.

• “With someone like Baker Hughes coming in it’s a stamp of approval,” said Brendan Duval, CEO of Glenfarne Group, the project’s lead developer.

• Glenfarne bought a 75% stake in Alaska LNG in March from the Alaska Gasline Development Corporation.

• A final engineering study is expected late this year, with investment decisions on the pipeline expected early next year and the terminal in late 2026.

