CSV Midstream Solutions Brings Albright Plant Online Contributing to the Ongoing Evolution of Canada’s Midstream Infrastructure

First greenfield sour gas plant with sulfur recovery built in Alberta in over three decades demonstrates enhanced technology and a repeatable model for future development

CALGARY, AB, Nov. 10, 2025 /CNW/ – CSV Midstream Solutions (CSV) has successfully completed commissioning and commenced operations at its Albright gas plant. The new 150 MMcf/d sour gas plant with sulfur recovery represents the first of its kind to be built in Alberta in more than a generation. Located in northern Alberta, in the heart of the hydrocarbon-rich Montney shale gas resource play, its start-up represents a major milestone for CSV and contributes to the ongoing evolution of Canada’s midstream energy infrastructure.

Albright applies a proven sulfur recovery technology in a next generation configuration not previously used in Canada, designed for high performance, reliability, efficiency, scalability, and reduced energy intensity.

“The successful completion of the Albright plant marks an important achievement for CSV and provides an essential service to our producer partners,” said Chris Dutcher, Vice President, Corporate and Business Development. “With LNG Canada ramping up, combined with the high sulfur prices we have today, there is a growing need for projects that focus on natural gas processing and sulfur recovery.”

“This facility sets a new benchmark in sulfur recovery efficiency, positioning us to replicate this solution at our Gold Creek development and other locations under consideration,” adds Dutcher.

The technology employed at Albright is also being contemplated for the CSV 150 MMcf/d Gold Creek gas plant, which received regulatory approval last year and will be built modeling the Albright design. Discussions with producers for Gold Creek are ongoing. CSV has also secured regulatory approval for its 150 MMcf/d Valhalla 2 plant, a new greenfield sour gas processing facility adjacent to its existing Valhalla plant. Valhalla 2 will feature a similar gas processing design utilizing injection in lieu of sulfur recovery for acid gas handling.

Through ongoing optimization at Albright, CSV expects to make additional capacity available. “We have a strong pipeline of greenfield projects and brownfield expansions that will allow us to continue to grow our midstream platform in partnership with our producers,” said Daniel Clarke, CEO. “With gas processing services available at Albright, Gold Creek, and Valhalla we are in a strong position to meet the area’s growing demand for critical sour gas processing services.”

