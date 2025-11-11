Shell challenges Venture Global arbitration decision in New York Supreme Court

Shell has challenged its defeat in an arbitration case against U.S. liquefied natural gas producer Venture Global in the New York Supreme Court, according to a legal filing seen by Reuters, weeks after rival BP won a similar $1 billion-plus arbitration.

The arbitration case was over Venture Global’s failure to deliver liquefied natural gas under long-term contracts starting in 2023. Shell alleges in the new filing that Venture Global withheld information from Shell and the arbitration tribunal.

A Shell spokesperson confirmed the filing, which was made on Monday.

Shell and other firms including BP, Edison and Galp filed arbitration claims starting in 2023, accusing Venture Global of profiting from the sale of LNG on the spot market while not providing the firms with their contracted cargoes from the Calcasieu Pass export facility in Louisiana.

Shell lost its case in August, while BP won its case in October.

Venture Global did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Tuesday about Shell’s challenge.

Reuters previously reported that BP won its arbitration case with an argument of unfair behaviour by the U.S. company, citing five sources close to the matter.

