Explore “Reservoir Characterization for Energy Security” at the CEGA Reservoir Symposium – Register Now and Save!

The Canadian Energy Geoscience Association (CEGA) is pleased to announce that registration is now open for the 2026 Reservoir Symposium — a premier technical event dedicated to advancing understanding of Canada’s subsurface reservoirs and their critical role in energy security.

Taking place in The Bow – Sky Garden Auditorium from February 4-5, 2026 this symposium is a must-attend for professionals eager to explore how innovative reservoir characterization can enhance Canada’s energy security. Designed as a focused, single-track conference, the Reservoir Symposium encourages meaningful discussion and collaboration across disciplines — from traditional oil and gas reservoir studies to emerging opportunities.

Theme: “Reservoir Characterization for Energy Security”

The 2026 Symposium will explore how advanced reservoir characterization supports responsible resource development and energy transition. Attendees can expect a dynamic technical program showcasing how geoscientists drive energy security through innovative reservoir characterization, with presentations on proven and emerging subsurface techniques shaping Canada’s energy future.

Why Attend?

Learn from leading technical experts and innovators in geoscience and engineering

and innovators in geoscience and engineering Engage with peers and decision-makers from across the energy industry

Discover real-world applications and collaborative solutions to subsurface challenges

and collaborative solutions to subsurface challenges Support CEGA’s mission to advance geoscience for Canada’s energy future

Save When You Register Early

Early-bird registration is now open — and there’s no better time to secure your spot. Register before January 16, 2026, and save $200 on your symposium pass.

CEGA members receive exclusive additional discounts, so be sure to renew or confirm your membership prior to registering to take full advantage of these savings.

Learn more and register today at reservoirsymposium.ca