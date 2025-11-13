Keyera Announces Quarterly Dividend and Fourth Quarter Distribution

CALGARY, AB, Nov. 13, 2025 /CNW/ – Keyera Corp. (TSX: KEY) (“Keyera”) announced today its quarterly cash dividend for the fourth quarter of 2025 will be $0.54 per common share and will be payable on December 31, 2025, to shareholders of record on December 15, 2025. The ex-dividend date is December 15, 2025. This dividend is an eligible dividend for the purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada). For non-resident shareholders, Keyera’s dividends are subject to Canadian withholding tax.

About Keyera Corp.

Keyera Corp. (TSX: KEY) operates an integrated Canadian-based energy infrastructure business with extensive interconnected assets and depth of expertise in delivering energy solutions. Its predominantly fee-for-service based business consists of natural gas gathering and processing; natural gas liquids processing, transportation, storage, and marketing; iso-octane production and sales; and an industry-leading condensate system in the Edmonton/Fort Saskatchewan area of Alberta. Keyera strives to provide high quality, value-added services to its customers across North America and is committed to conducting its business ethically, safely and in an environmentally and financially responsible manner.

Additional Information

For more information about Keyera Corp., please visit our website at www.keyera.com or contact:

