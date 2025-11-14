Shell ordered to pay Venture Global’s legal fees after arbitration loss

“Venture Global looks forward to putting these proceeds toward our coastal restoration efforts along the Gulf of America,” a company spokesperson said, referring to the Gulf of Mexico.
Earlier this week, Reuters reported that Shell challenged its defeat in the New York Supreme Court, weeks after rival BP won a similar arbitration worth more than $1 billion.
Both cases centered on Venture Global’s failure to deliver LNG under long-term contracts while selling cargoes on the spot market as prices surged after Russia’s 2022 invasion of Ukraine.
(Reporting by Ashitha Shivaprasad in Bengaluru; Editing by Leslie Adler and Tom Hogue)