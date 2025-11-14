US drillers add oil and gas rigs for second week in a row, says Baker Hughes

U.S. energy firms this week added oil and natural gas rigs for a second week in a row, energy services firm Baker Hughes said in its closely followed report on Friday.

The oil and gas rig count, an early indicator of future output, rose by 1 to 549 in the week to November 14, its highest since October 24.

Despite this week’s rig increase, Baker Hughes said the total count was still down 35 rigs, or 6% below this time last year.

Baker Hughes said oil rigs rose by three to 417 this week, their highest since October 24, while gas rigs fell by three to 125.

The number of miscellaneous rigs increased by one.

