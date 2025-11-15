Eby says B.C. is at a ‘pivot point’ as he promises future based on natural resources

VICTORIA – British Columbia Premier David Eby says the province finds itself at a “pivot point” between an “old order that is fading” and a “new one that has yet to be defined.”

Eby, who is speaking to delegates at the convention of British Columbia’s New Democrats in Victoria, says British Columbia has everything it needs to build a “stronger, more secure future” for everyone.

Eby says B.C. will turn its natural resources into the wealth needed to “sustain strong public services for generations to come,” citing several natural resource projects which his government is pursuing.

They include the North Coast Transmission Line set to power mining and LNG projects in northwestern B.C., with Eby calling the line “one of the biggest, most transformational opportunities” in a century.

He says this nation-building project, which Prime Minister Mark Carney this week listed for fast-tracking by Ottawa, will support new industries while “creating 10,000 good jobs with less pollution.”

Eby said earlier this year he would call an early election if the provincial legislation behind the transmission line was stopped or delayed.

Delegates have been meeting since Friday in Victoria for the party’s biannual convention, where Eby will face a leadership review after winning about 93 per cent in 2023, but nearly losing last year’s provincial election.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 15, 2025.