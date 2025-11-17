StackDX Surpasses 50 Million Active Documents

Today marks a major milestone for StackDX: we’ve officially passed 50 million active documents on the platform. This achievement reflects the trust teams place in StackDX to power their workflows, centralize knowledge, and accelerate decision-making at scale.

From fast-growing startups to the largest E&P companies in Canada, oil and gas companies are increasingly turning to StackDX to bring structure to unstructured content and unlock the full value of their information. Hitting 50 million active documents isn’t just a number—it’s proof of how essential powerful, AI-driven document intelligence has become to modern work.

A huge thank-you to our customers, partners, and team members who helped make this possible. On to the next 50 million!

