Carney defends green pledge to get Budget 2025 passed in narrow vote

OTTAWA – Prime Minister Mark Carney on Tuesday defended making a commitment to carbon emission targets to get the government’s spending plan over the finish line.

Carney told reporters before the weekly cabinet meeting in Ottawa that he was “very pleased” his government narrowly won the crucial budget vote on Monday night.

“This is about empowering Canadians. It’s about helping all Canadians get ahead, protecting our way of life, protecting our transfers to Canadians, getting affordability back,” Carney said.

The Liberal budget passed a confidence vote in the House of Commons by a tally of 170 to 168. Four MPs didn’t vote — two Conservatives and two from the NDP — and Green Party Leader Elizabeth May added her support late in the day.

May initially said she couldn’t vote for the budget without changes to the climate commitments, even stomping on the document for dramatic effect outside the House of Commons on Nov. 7.

Then in question period Monday afternoon May asked if Carney remained committed to Canada’s 2015 Paris climate pact targets to cut greenhouse gas emissions sharply by 2030.

“I can confirm to this House that we will respect our Paris commitments for climate change, and we are determined to achieve them,” he said.

He also said a nature strategy will be released soon, keeping Canada on target for its commitments on biodiversity as well.

That was enough to sway May to vote with the Liberals, a vote that earned her grateful applause from the Liberal caucus.

Carney was asked Tuesday how his climate pledge squares with his statements about working with Alberta on a possible pipeline project to export more Canadian oil and gas to overseas markets from the B.C. coast.

He said part of Budget 2025’s goal is to build the country into an “energy superpower.”

“That means all of Canada. That means all forms of energy,” he added.

“Canada is blessed. We’re blessed with immense natural resources, everything from hydroelectricity through to conventional oil and gas. We’re part of an energy transition, we’re going to help to lead it.”

The Liberals are now set to introduce their budget implementation bill in the House of Commons Tuesday afternoon, to make it possible to act on the commitments made in the budget document.

On Tuesday night Carney leaves for the United Arab Emirates for meetings before travelling on to Johannesburg for the G20 summit later in the week.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 18, 2025.

— with files from Craig Lord, David Baxter and Catherine Morrison