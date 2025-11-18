Fuelled has been engaged by the Court-appointed Receiver of Long Run Exploration Ltd., to act as exclusive sales agent and marketplace portal for the disposition of Long Run’s surplus oil & gas equipment

CALGARY, Alberta – Fuelled, the leading online marketplace for energy-industry equipment, is pleased to announce that it has been engaged by PricewaterhouseCoopers Inc. LIT, in its capacity as Court-appointed receiver (the “Receiver”) of Long Run Exploration Ltd. (“Long Run”), to act as exclusive sales agent and marketplace portal for the disposition of Long Run’s surplus oil & gas equipment as part of the receivership process.

Long Run was placed into receivership in March 2025 pursuant to an order of the Court of King’s Bench of Alberta. The appointment authorizes the Receiver to effect a sale or disposition of the assets and Fuelled is proud to have been selected to manage the equipment sales associated with this mandate.

“We are honoured that the Receiver has entrusted Fuelled with this significant assignment to monetize Long Run’s equipment assets,” said Raj Singh, CEO, Fuelled. “There are some great pieces of equipment in this mandate and we are excited to get them into the market. Our platform is uniquely equipped to engage with global buyers, deliver speed, transparency and scale, and enhance the outcome for the Receiver and all stakeholders.”

Under the mandate, Fuelled will value, catalogue and market Long Run’s equipment assets via its proprietary online marketplace and global network of qualified buyers. Leveraging its “Fuelled Certified” program, Fuelled will provide prospective buyers with fully transparent asset profiles and facilitate the efficient transfer of equipment across domestic and international buyers.

This builds on a record number of new listings for the Fuelled platform in October, reinforcing the natural network benefits. “We had a record number of new consignment listings in October and it has brought in even more buyers, since they know they can find the most options on the Fuelled platform. That increased volume on the platform will now benefit the Receiver and all Stakeholders.”

Fuelled invites interested parties that want advance notice of associated new listings to reach out directly to shreya.garg@fuelled.com at any point in time. “For buyers in the energy-equipment market, this sale presents an exceptional opportunity to acquire high-quality oil & gas infrastructure assets at competitive valuations,” Raj continued.

Some of the equipment pieces under the Long Run mandate could also become eligible for the Fuelled partnership with Kids Cancer Care. Fuelled set up the partnership this year, where Fuelled donates 1% of gross sale proceeds on select pieces of equipment directly to Kids Cancer Care. This currently applies to over 30 listings on the platform. These donations help support children and families affected by cancer, making a meaningful difference.

“Kids Cancer Care believes in a cure for every child, and care for every family. Thank you Fuelled for sharing in this vision and helping give children with cancer a fighting chance,” said Tracey Martin, CEO, Kids Cancer Care.

Buyers can find the eligible equipment on the platform marked with the Kids Cancer Care badge, committing them to the program.

About Fuelled

Fuelled (www.fuelled.com) is the industry leader in tools for managing energy equipment with over 20,000 listings promoted internally for redeployment, over 15,000 listings across the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia, and over 2,000 users to create the most liquid market for complex equipment. The Fuelled Family of Companies uses technology and platforms to manage, sell and disrupt. The Calgary-based technology company operates multiple online platforms, a logistics business and a modern, data-driven appraisal business. Fuelled has been listed as one of the Top Growing Companies in Canada five years in a row. Fuelled launched in 2013.

