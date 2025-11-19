Premier Moe says he’s supportive of pipeline to northern B.C., reallowing tankers

REGINA – Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe says he’s hopeful the federal government and Alberta can make progress on getting a pipeline built and allowing some tanker traffic on the northern B.C. coast.

Moe says the measures would support Saskatchewan’s goal of exporting more potash, agricultural products and oil.

The Globe and Mail newspaper is reporting Ottawa, which is in talks with Alberta on the prospect of building a new pipeline, is considering allowing some tanker traffic in the northern area where it’s banned.

Moe says he’s been part of the discussions and is confident a private-sector proponent will come forward with a project if regulations are changed.

But he says it’s reasonable for Ottawa to put some limits on tankers and that it won’t be what he calls a “free-for-all” on the environmentally sensitive coast.

Moe made the comments after a trip he made to Washington, meeting with Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick and other U.S. officials to push for a resolution amid Canada’s trade dispute with its southern neighbour.

“I think there’s an openness to the importance of getting a deal in North America,” he told reporters Wednesday.

“There is an understanding that we do need to get to there, and our urging is that we get back to the table and find our way there sooner rather than later.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 19, 2025.