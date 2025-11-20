Buyer Psychology In Oil & Gas: Today’s Engineers Don’t Want To Meet You For Lunch

It’s likely no surprise when we tell you that (for the most part) today’s buyers in the oil and gas sector do not want to meet you. They don’t want to go for lunch, and they definitely don’t want to pick up an unexpected phone call. It’s not personal. It’s simply how the new generation of technical buyers prefers to evaluate suppliers.

Generation Z are now a large part of the energy workforce, and these young engineers and managers grew up in the online world. And even among seasoned professionals who don’t mind face-to-face meetings, the sheer number of vendor invitations is overwhelming. Buyers in this market could easily fill a calendar with breakfast, lunch, dinner, and events almost daily.

This isn’t just anecdotal; there are countless studies examining the shift to digital and the “in-person aversion”. Just this year, Gartner, Inc. shared a report that showed 61% of buyers preferred a “rep-free” buying experience and 73% actively avoided suppliers who sent irrelevant outreach.[1]

So, does this mean you should just give up and hope people come buy from you organically without any outreach? Absolutely not.

But it does mean rethinking who you reach out to, when, and how.

Intent Data – Talk To People Who Actually Want To Hear From You

One of the best ways to get someone to speak with you is to find someone already interested. Easier said than done unless they’ve actively put their hand up by filling out a form or emailing you. But if you’re using an intent tool, it can give you another channel to find conversation-ready prospects.

First, you need to understand the different kinds of intent data. Not all intent data is equal – some is a better predictor of interest than others.

First-Party Data: Insights from your own website, like who’s filling out a form or visiting key pages.

Second-Party Data: Another company’s first-party data that you can access, like seeing who viewed your content in industry publications or review platforms.

Third-Party Data: Signals from across the web, like topic searches or general content consumption.

First-party intent data is the strongest indicator of interest since the prospect is actively engaging with your website. Unfortunately, the number of leads you get can be pretty low, since if someone’s filling out a form, they already expect you to reach out. They are at the bottom of the marketing funnel and on a platter for your team – which is great, but rare.

The next best place to find high-interest leads is second-party intent data. This tends to be better than third-party, because instead of vague interest in a topic, the lead is reading specifically about your company and what you do. These leads are the hidden treasure trove that the majority of businesses are missing, and the ones that are actually most likely to speak to you.

Most intent tools on the market focus on third-party data, and in oil and gas, vague topic interest won’t move the needle. Engineers aren’t clicking random “Top 10 Solutions” lists. They’re consuming technical content from industry-specific publishers, reading spec sheets, and evaluating suppliers quietly before even engaging with sales.

ActiveIQ is different. ActiveIQ is the leading first- and second-party intent solution, specifically designed for the energy sector. The platform gives you the power to see which companies and people are actively researching, so your sales teams can focus on the prospects most likely to respond.

Websites & Content – Give Prospects Easy Access To Information Online

Even if a prospect is interested, they still may prefer to avoid talking to you. In that case, you still want to give them the tools they need to learn about your company and why you’re the best choice. This means providing as much information online as possible – including data sheets, videos, testimonials, and more.

The more information, the better. Particularly for younger buyers, who don’t have supplier biases, and tend to rely on online information and prefer to research solutions prior to engaging with salespeople.

And, using an intent tool, like the ones discussed above, will let you see every interaction the prospect has with your website and content – so you’ll be able to detect which leads are showing the most promise and may be worth a personalized reachout.

Let Go Of The Lunch – Settle For Emails And Video Calls

We know that nothing beats an in-person conversation, but sometimes it’s best to settle for an email or video call instead of continually pushing for that face-to-face time.

We all got used to virtual sales during COVID, and while it may have been forced upon us then, it’s now frequently the chosen sales path for younger prospects.

It’s also far more convenient for most of us to find the time for a video meeting as opposed to leaving our desks. So, even further in the sales cycle, when you pitch that lunch or hockey game, don’t forget to throw out the lower commitment options. Some engagement is better than no engagement.

Buyers Have Evolved, Make Sure You Have Too

Even when a prospect is interested and you’re the perfect solution, they still may prefer a more hands-off buying approach. That’s why your website and content should do as much of the talking as possible.

Then, use intent tools, like ActiveIQ, to see which prospects are engaging most deeply with that content, so you can prioritize personal outreach when it matters most.

Finally, meet them where they’re comfortable. If they’d rather hop on a video call or exchange emails instead of grabbing lunch, that’s okay. Relationships still matter, but how they develop has changed and being willing to adapt is the key to seeing sales success with today’s young buyers in the energy sector.

About ActiveIQ:

ActiveIQ is an intent-based AI platform designed to supercharge your marketing & fill your sales pipeline. Our software was explicitly designed for the way energy product and service companies do business, so you won’t have to add customizations and workarounds for it to fit the way you work.

We have helped hundreds of energy companies across North America identify new opportunities, manage their sales, and close more deals. The platform handles targeted advertising, lead generation, intent signals, sales follow-up and more. Exactly what you need to sell within the energy & industrial sectors.

Want to dig into how our solutions can work for you? Request a demo here: https://activeiq.co/request-a-demo/

