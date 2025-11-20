Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. Announces Closing of Asset Disposition

Calgary, Alberta–(Newsfile Corp. – November 20, 2025) – Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (TSX: PNE) (OTCQX: PIFYF) (“Pine Cliff” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has completed the disposition of certain assets in the Central area for gross cash proceeds of $15.0 million before closing adjustments as previously described in the Pine Cliff press release dated November 5, 2025.

About Pine Cliff

Pine Cliff is a natural gas and crude oil company with a long-term view of creating shareholder value. Further information relating to Pine Cliff may be found on sedarplus.ca as well as on Pine Cliff’s website at www.pinecliffenergy.com.

