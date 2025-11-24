Canada’s Energy Crossroads: Time to Reclaim Our Place as a Global Energy Power

For decades, Canada has stood at the crossroads of potential and hesitation. We are blessed with some of the largest oil and natural gas reserves on the planet—abundant, stable, and developed under some of the world’s most stringent environmental and labor standards. Yet, despite this enviable position, Canada has allowed ideology, regulatory gridlock, and political timidity to stall our energy ambitions.

The result? Other nations—many with appalling human rights records and minimal regard for the environment—are filling the gap we’ve left behind. The world’s demand for energy hasn’t waned; it’s only grown. But the suppliers meeting that demand are not necessarily the ones who share Canada’s values or environmental commitments.

The Global Energy Reality

Global energy consumption continues to rise year after year, driven by population growth, industrialization in developing economies, and the transition of billions of people into the middle class. Even the most optimistic projections for renewable energy make it clear that wind, solar, and hydro alone cannot meet this surging demand. Fossil fuels—especially oil and natural gas—will remain essential for decades to come.

In fact, global natural gas demand is expected to grow through 2050, as nations seek cleaner-burning alternatives to coal. Canada, with its vast natural gas reserves and access to both Atlantic and Pacific export routes, could be a world leader in supplying this transitional energy source. Instead, we’ve ceded that ground to nations like Russia and Qatar.

The Paradox of Canadian Restraint

While Canada proclaims leadership in climate virtue, our restraint has come at a high cost—economically, strategically, and morally. The cancellation of key pipeline projects, endless permitting delays, and political hostility toward investment have strangled what could be the country’s most powerful economic engine.

Meanwhile, Canadian oil and gas producers—who already operate under strict environmental rules—are demonized at home while global competitors ramp up production with little concern for emissions, worker rights, or community impact. This isn’t environmental leadership; it’s self-sabotage.

Every barrel of oil or cubic foot of gas not produced in Canada doesn’t vanish—it’s simply produced elsewhere, often under far worse conditions. In effect, Canada’s over-cautious approach shifts emissions and economic benefits abroad while doing nothing to reduce global consumption.

A Call to Pragmatism—and Pride

It’s time for Canadians to move past empty virtue signaling and embrace pragmatic, responsible energy leadership. This doesn’t mean abandoning renewable development—it means recognizing that renewables and fossil fuels are not enemies, but partners in powering the global economy for decades to come.

We can and should lead the world in producing oil and natural gas with the lowest possible emissions, the highest ethical standards, and the greatest technological innovation. Doing so would not only strengthen our economy but also give Canada real influence in shaping the global energy transition—rather than watching from the sidelines as others set the rules.

Canada’s Choice

We face a simple choice: lead, or be led. The world will not wait for Canada to overcome its self-doubt. Demand for energy is not a moral failing—it’s the foundation of human progress. Canadians should take pride in our ability to provide that energy responsibly, sustainably, and ethically.

It’s time to stop apologizing for our resources and start using them to power both our economy and the world.