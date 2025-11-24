NextDecade begins pre-filing process to expand Rio Grande LNG project

NextDecade Corp said on Monday it has started the U.S. regulatory pre-filing process to add a sixth liquefaction unit and an extra marine berth at its Rio Grande liquefied natural gas project in Texas, with a full application expected in 2026.

The U.S. LNG sector has been rapidly expanding after President Donald Trump lifted the moratorium on new export permits shortly after taking office in January.

“With five trains already under construction and room to double capacity, we are focused on the next phase of growth,” CEO Matt Schatzman said.

NextDecade expects to complete the first liquefaction train by 2027 and is in the development and permitting process for Trains 6-8.

These are expected to increase the company’s total potential liquefaction capacity to 48 million tonnes per year.

Shares of the company rose 2% in premarket trading.

(Reporting by Yagnoseni Das and Vallari Srivastava in Bengaluru; Editing by Sahal Muhammed)